Kyle Whittingham Confirms Harsh Michigan Locker Room Reality After Jason Beck News

Ever since Sherrone Moore got fired after his long, drawn-out felonies, the program has been turned upside down. Many expected a mass exodus and massive attrition to follow, but that never materialized in Ann Arbor. Interim head coach Biff Poggi stabilized the program, and now new head coach Kyle Whittingham has taken over a roster many expected to fracture. What Whittingham found upon meeting the players, however, told a very different story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They care about academics, they want to be at Michigan, and that was the real mission.” Kyle Whittingham said upon featuring on College GameDay on January 1. “I was trying to find out when I met with everybody is where they were mentally, and what their plans were.

“I was amazed. I mean, there was not a bad guy in the bunch, literally, and every guy that I visited was excited to be at Michigan now,” Whittingham added. “That doesn’t mean they’re all going to stay. You get the transfer Portal. There’s going to be some activity. But I came away very impressed, and it’s a great group of guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The job that Biff Poggi and later Kyle Whittingham have done to retain Michigan players is undoubtedly commendable. So far, only 5 UM players have decided on their intentions to enter the portal. That includes veteran QB Davis Warren, Jadyn Davis, safety Evan Boutorwick, and lineman Connnor Jones, and WR Fredrick Moore.

None of the five departures significantly alters Michigan’s outlook. The staff is well-positioned to address those losses through the transfer portal or internally from its 2026 recruiting class. Michigan has retained the bulk of its legacy commits, and the class currently ranks 12th nationally with 46% blue-chip prospects. Between the portal and a deep, talent-rich class, Whittingham should have no trouble identifying replacements for the outgoing players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately after Moore’s firing, Poggi hosted a Zoom call with 2026 signees and parents, eventually assuring them a replacement for Moore within a month. For the current players, Poggi and his staff consistently stayed in touch with the players and highlighted Michigan’s “unique position” after Moore’s departure. Thereafter, when Kyle Whittingham came to Ann Arbor, the former Utah head coach also did some work in that regard.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Whittingham is stabilizing Michigan after Moore’s tumultuous departure

Quickly upon his arrival, Whittingham traveled to Orlando for Michigan’s bowl game against Texas and met players in person. Plus, he spent 24 hours in individual and group sessions and spoke with more than 20 parents. Thereafter, the head coach spent 45 minutes with star QB Bryce Underwood to dissuade him from switching camps. “Great conversation with him. I did a lot of listening,” Whittingham said after meeting Underwood.

Even in his press conference, the head coach prioritized retaining players.

“Immediate priorities — roster retention… It’s all about players, college football is all about players, and if you have good players, you’ve got a chance,” the head coach said. The next step seems natural: staff rebuild. To do that, Whittingham has now hired his old offensive coordinator, Jason Beck from Utah, for the same role in Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s huge for us and and Jason did such a great job for us this past season, and we were fifth in the nation in total offense and 4th in scoring, second in rushing offense,” Whittingham said about Jason’s hiring. “So he’s a guy that’s moved the football and scored points everywhere he’s been. And it’s going to be a big plus having him here in Ann Arbor.”

Beck, 45, brings extensive experience and is coming off his first season as Utah’s offensive coordinator. In that lone year, the Utes averaged 41.2 points and 482.9 yards per game in 2025, numbers that underscore his ability to produce immediate results. Add in prior stops at New Mexico, Syracuse, Virginia, and his alma mater, BYU, and Beck profiles as a strong, proven hire for Whittingham in Ann Arbor.