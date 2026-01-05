Kyle Whittingham Confirms Major Bryce Underwood News to $250M Michigan Booster

Michigan’s quarterback situation has been one of the hottest topics in college football since the transfer portal opened on January 2, and Dave Portnoy isn’t shy about where he stands. During a Wake Up Barstool interview on Monday, Portnoy pressed new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham about the status of five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. The question hanging over the program was whether Underwood felt the same way about sticking around under a new coaching staff, after Moore’s firing.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Whittingham’s response should ease some of those concerns, at least for now. “I think Bryce is in a good place right now, and I think he might be getting an announcement here pretty soon,” Whittingham told Portnoy during the interview. “He seems to really enjoy his time here. And he’s one of the team leaders, he’s a young guy, but he’s one of the team leaders, obviously, by virtue of a position. So he is a guy that we think is going to be a part of what we’re doing going forward. But you never know, until it’s a done deal.”

The careful optimism in Whittingham’s comments tracks with earlier reports from interim head coach Biff Poggi, who confirmed after Michigan’s Citrus Bowl loss to Texas that Underwood planned to stay. Still, with the transfer portal open until January 16, nothing’s official until Underwood makes his formal announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…