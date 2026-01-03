Kyle Whittingham Cuts Ties With Wink Martindale & Five Michigan Coaches in Major Shake-Up

Kyle Whittingham is counting on familiarity as he begins his stint with the Wolverines. The new head coach hinted at a massive shakeup in the coaching staff with the arrival of people he has worked with in the past. However, this change was bound to come at a cost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to MLive’s Aaron McMann report, former Michigan assistants Ron Bellamy, Steve Casula, Brian Jean-Mary, Wink Martindale, LaMar Morgan, and Grant Newsome were not retained in Kyle Whittingham’s 2026 coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Bellamy was on the Michigan staff since 2021, first years with the safeties and four seasons as the wide receivers coach. Throughout his tenure, he developed two wide receivers to All-Big Ten status. In addition to his coaching duties, Bellamy was also one of Michigan’s best recruiters. He will be replaced by Micah Simon, who served as Utah’s wide receivers coach last season.

Steve Casula was on the Wolverines staff for six seasons. It was his only season as the tight end coach and co-offensive coordinator. He was also the interim OC for the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl and for the 2025 Citrus Bowl. Casula will be replaced by Freddie Whittingham, Kyle’s brother, who served as Utah’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for ten seasons.

Brian Jean-Mary, Michigan’s linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator for two seasons, will not be retained on the staff. However, his replacement is not revealed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the hiring of Jay Hill as Michigan’s defensive coordinator from BYU, the former Wink Martindale was released from his role. Martindale was the architect of the Wolverines’ defense for the last two seasons. He helped the Wolverines rank 10th nationally in total defense. Under his supervision, the defense was highlighted by a No. 5-ranked rushing defense in 2024.

After two seasons as the Wolverines’ DB coach and defensive pass game coordinator, LaMar Morgan was not retained on the staff. He played an important role in improving Michigan’s defense and developing second-team All-American Will Johnson. His replacement has not been made official yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Joining them was the fourth-season assistant coach and the Wolverines’ fourth-season OL Grant Newsome. He has been in Michigan’s program since 2015 and served in different roles, including graduate assistant, student assistant, and tight ends coach, before taking over the OL coaching role. He will be replaced by Jim Harding from Utah, who coached a pair of the first season All-Big 12 OL, Spencer Fano and Calem Lomu. Both are projected to be the first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While most of the coaching staff at Michigan was replaced by Kyle Whittingham’s previous ties, he also retained a few of the existing staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only three existing Michigan staff members retained

Kyle Whittingham, in his introductory speech at Michigan, made it clear that he did want some staff members to be retained. “I’m not precluding the chance that we won’t keep some coaches on the current staff,” said Kyle Whittingham, arriving at Ann Arbor. “There are some excellent coaches on the staff right now. Most likely, there will be a few faces that stay and help bridge that.”

While that being said, he had retained three of the existing staff for his first season with the Wolverines. The retention includes the special teams coordinator, Kerry Coombs; defensive end coach, Lou Esposito; and running backs coach, Tony Alford.

Tony Alford will be the first to be retained. Alford led the Wolverines’ running back room the past two years and is one of the ace recruiters. He was instrumental in the acquisition of Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes, Kalel Mullings, and five-star running back Savion Hiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite hiring Lewis Powell from Utah as the DL coach, Whittingham also retained Lou Esposito for the same position. Esposito led one of the most productive units and is also an elite recruiter, including this past cycle. However, there is no official information on who will make calls. Kerry Coombs was hired as the special teams coordinator just weeks before Sherrone Moore’s firing. He coached the Wolverines in their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl loss to Texas on Dec. 31, and his unit looked exceptional.

As Whittingham mentioned that there would be only “two or three holdovers,” it is unknown if the retention is done or if there will be any others in the upcoming days.