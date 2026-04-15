Kyle Whittingham Details Bryce Underwood’s Mindset Shift After Tough Michigan Setback

In 2025, at 18 years old, Bryce Underwood became the youngest QB1 in Michigan history. He even threw for 251 yards against New Mexico, breaking the school record for the most passing yards by a true freshman. But he struggled in deciphering complex defenses, ultimately leading the Wolverines to a 9–4 record. For the upcoming season, Kyle Whittingham is impressed with the mindset change he has seen in Underwood.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The sophomore QB has developed as a leader and was one of four players named spring captains. “He’s (Underwood) taken that role to heart, and it’s obvious in the way the other players respond to him,” said Whittingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say, honestly, being more vocal for my team because now I’m the starting quarterback,” said the QB last season. “I feel like that’s what comes with being the starting QB is being a vocal leader.”

When he was asked what his thoughts were about being named a spring captain, he was nothing but thankful. “It’s a blessing overall,” said Underwood. “These past few weeks have just been working hard, leading the guys. It wouldn’t be any different with them being leaders as well. Just really appreciate them for everything they put me through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham has explicitly compared Underwood’s charisma and stature to Cam Newton, stating he carries himself the right way and possesses the rare “it” factor necessary for a top-tier QB. “His leadership is incredible,” said Whittingham. “He’s a tremendous leader. That was evidence for when we first got back here to Ann Arbor and started the offseason program. About two weeks in, we had the team vote for captains, and he was a landslide winner.”

However, in 2025, after a strong mid-season stretch, he had “back-to-back stinkers” against Michigan State and Purdue, totaling only 231 passing yards and no TDs. Then he also struggled in late-season losses to OSU, with 63 yards, and in the Citrus Bowl, with 3 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, there’s no doubt about his potential because against Central Michigan, he rushed for 114 yards, becoming the first Michigan QB to surpass 100 rushing yards in a single game since Devin Gardner in 2013. He finished the season with 2,428 passing yards and 11 TDs. Now, a “massive jump” in his performance is expected in 2026 because, unlike his freshman year, Underwood has a dedicated QBs coach, Koy Detmer Jr., to help refine his footwork and mechanics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The QB coach has already seen a hunger to play at the highest level in Underwood, stating, “Bryce is a kid; he holds himself to such a high standard. He wants to be so great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Underwood has the weapons to make a breakout 2026 season

Underwood has already made headlines in spring ball, most notably for a “Patrick Mahomes-esque” behind-the-back TD pass to WR Jaime Ffrench during a practice session. But the main thing that could help the Michigan QB score more is the offensive approach under Jason Beck. Because the offense around Underwood mixes smart QB decisions, deeper passing, and run-pass-option elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s not going to be as much pressure on Bryce or me,” said RB Jordan Marshall. “We’re going to spread things out on offense, be more dynamic. We have to be. There were times last year when everybody in the stadium knew we were going to run the ball. The defense knew we were going to run the ball, and that’s what we did.”

Last season, Michigan’s WRs’ high volume of dropped passes and inconsistent pass protection from the O-line compounded Underwood’s struggles. In 2026, under Beck, who led Utah second nationally in rushing offense last season, the sophomore QB gets a chance to show his best version. The Wolverines have players like Andrew Sprague, Evan Link, Blake Frazier, and more to protect the QB.