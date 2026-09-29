Kyle Whittingham Makes Opinion on Bryce Underwood Very Clear After QB’s Heated Exchange With Staff

With a 19-14 lead and just 4th-and-8 separating Michigan from victory, Saturday’s game against Iowa was there for the taking. Bryce Underwood had just delivered the best performance of his career, but the coaching staff chose caution over conviction. Underwood reportedly argued with coaches on the sideline, yet the conservative call stood. And just like that, Michigan watched a winnable game slip through its fingers.

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Days after the heartbreaking loss, with Bryce Underwood still reeling from the defeat, head coach Kyle Whittingham has stepped forward to praise the very quarterback whose judgment was seemingly overlooked on the field.

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“I thought Bryce played his best game of the season overall in the game,” the head coach said.

In fact, the numbers show that Underwood recorded a career-best 276 passing yards, completing 17-of-28 passes. If there were any lingering feelings still left, Whittingham’s further comments would certainly make the sophomore feel better.

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“I thought he threw the ball very well, going through his progressions, getting the ball out in time,” said Whittingham. “Not holding it excessively. I think he’s doing a better job of not getting skittish in the pocket. He’s got more confidence in his offensive line to stand in there and go through his reads, and he’s also run the ball effectively. Not as effectively as the Oklahoma game, but still effective.”

Underwood also threw two touchdowns while recording one interception. He consistently exploited the Hawkeyes’ secondary by connecting with Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan downfield, with a spectacular 49-yard scramble-drill completion to Buchanan setting up Michigan’s touchdown.

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Despite Underwood playing the best football of his career, the coaching staff appeared unwilling to put the game in his hands. The frustration was evident on the sidelines, where the young quarterback engaged in a heated exchange with offensive coordinator Jason Beck, visibly fuming over the conservative play-calling.

The Wolverines attempted just two passes across their final nine plays, repeatedly running into Iowa’s defensive front despite struggling to establish the ground game all afternoon. The predictable play-calling yielded little, and a late three-and-out left Michigan without the first down needed to seal the game, handing Iowa another opportunity.

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Hank Brown seized the opportunity, engineering a 91-yard, 11-play drive capped by a game-winning touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee as time expired. Michigan’s decision not to trust its quarterback in the final moments proved to be a backbreaker, a point the head coach himself later acknowledged.

“There are different ways to approach it,” Whittingham said. “We could’ve sped things up and brought the house and forced him to get the ball out even quicker and thrown off his back foot. We chose to rush three with a spy, so if he breaks the pocket, you got the spy there to run him down, but Jay Hill got a lot of confidence in them. He made the call he thought was best.”

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The head coach wasn’t alone in questioning the conservative approach. Starting QB Bryce Underwood himself believed Michigan needed to do a better job of managing the clock.

“Our goal was to hold the ball and take control of the clock and everything, so that’s what we did. Could have done better. Just got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we’ve got to do next to move forward,” said Underwood.

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While conservative play-calling might have been one of the biggest reasons for the defeat, it wasn’t the only factor. Michigan piled up 429 yards against Iowa’s 285, but despite that offensive production, the Wolverines failed to convert their yardage into meaningful points, managing just 19. A failed fourth-and-short attempt and a costly red-zone interception further stalled their momentum.

Meanwhile, special teams proved costly for Michigan, as Iowa’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown shifted the momentum. The Wolverines’ discipline issues compounded the problem, with eight penalties costing them 75 yards, including a pivotal personal foul that helped Iowa sustain its game-winning drive.

This should serve as a wake-up call for the Wolverines. In a conference as competitive as the Big Ten, conservative play-calling in crucial moments and repeated mistakes can quickly turn a winning position into a costly defeat which was their first loss of the season.

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With Minnesota arriving soon, one can hope this was the wake-up call needed for the Maize and Blue to change their tactics.