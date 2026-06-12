Kyle Whittingham Faces Big Threat in 5-Star Joshua Dobson Pursuit Despite Beating Lane Kiffin’s LSU

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham already has 16 commits sealed to his program, taking his 2027 recruiting class to 10th nationally. This weekend, the head coach is hosting two players on official visits, including the highly touted 5-star CB Joshua Dobson. By all accounts, the visit is going to be pivotal for the program and Dobson, as Whittingham would look to wrap up his commitment. But before that happens, the head coach has competition to beat.

“Biggest challenger is Texas A&M,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong said on Josh Newberg’s June 12 podcast. “I feel like that’s something we’ve been saying a lot this cycle, that A&M has been in it for all the elite players. But Michigan has come on strong since the spring for Joshua Dobson, and they got him on campus. He replaces LSU with Michigan on the official visit itinerary. And this is a very much anticipated visit.

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“I talked to Joshua Dobson about Michigan recently, and he said, ‘It’s everything as far as the school, everything Michigan presents itself as, the new head coach, the coaches, the high energy around this staff. I know he’s going to win at Michigan. The academics, the alumni, the life after football. It’s a real 40-year plan.”

To be fair, Texas A&M is currently the leading program predicted to land Dobson, followed by Michigan. The five-star cornerback from North Carolina has already narrowed his programs to Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M, and South Carolina, and that should be a positive thing for Kyle Whittingham. Despite that, Dobson has repeatedly praised Aggies for the relationships and the aggressive, pleasing approach they have shown in his recruitment.

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“I’d definitely say yeah, they’re at the top,” Dobson told AggieYell insider Joseph Hastings this month about Texas A&M. “It’s definitely Elko’s big push. He’s a defensive-minded head coach. I know he’s going to take care of me, and I know I’m going to be developed there and be great if I go there.” But that wasn’t all. For Dobson, Aggies have “set the bar” high, and it’s going to be difficult for Michigan to sway him away. Though it’s not impossible.

Texas A&M’s DBs coach, Jordan Peterson, has built an extensive relationship with Dobson, and the 6’1″ and 185 lbs CB has already visited College Station at least 4 times. Most recently, the Cornelius, North Carolina native was on an official visit to Auburn and Texas A&M this summer with his father. Instead of committing to the program as many expected, Joshua extended his commitment deadline to early July. That has given Kyle Whittingham optimism.

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In many ways, that decision may have been Michigan’s biggest win so far. Texas A&M entered the summer viewed as the clear favorite, and some recruiting observers expected Dobson to move much closer to a decision following his Aggies visit. Instead, he kept his recruitment open and gave the Wolverines a chance to make one final push.

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“It’s just him and Tye Kennedy, an offensive lineman from Arizona, this weekend expected in Ann Arbor. So, Kyle Whittingham and this entire staff are going to be able to zero in on Joshua Dobson,” Steve Wiltfong added. “Michigan’s got the number 10 class in the country, and they are in on some big-time guys moving forward.”

That could be important for Michigan’s chances. With only two official visitors expected on campus, the Wolverines will be able to devote plenty of attention to Dobson and his family throughout the weekend.

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The 5-star CB is currently the 11th overall player in the 2027 class, and his performances in high school back it up. In his 2024 season, for instance, he notched 48 tackles, 10 PBUs, and 3 interceptions after having a 24-tackle breakout freshman season the previous year.

The athletic traits are equally impressive. Dobson has reportedly run a laser-timed 4.39-second 40-yard dash and owns a 10.78-second mark in the 100 meters, helping explain why he has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the country.

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Beyond those numbers, Dobson offers speedy zone abilities, potential to be a top-notch return man, and his athletic background proves that programs view him as a dynamic threat. That includes Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan, too.

Joshua Dobson’s father opens up about Michigan

Joining Michigan, Dobson is also looking for opportunities other than football. His NIL value is north of $300k, and Michigan will match any deal Texas A&M will hand him. What stands out for Dobson is the program’s 40-year plan that Kyle Whittingham has pitched early on in his recruitment. Translation: Dobson won’t just play football, but will also excel in academics, earn a reputable degree, and prepare for a life beyond football, too.

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“Michigan definitely has a shot,” Joshua Dobson’s father, Rennard, told The Wolverine on Wednesday. “The educational part definitely will be a main factor, and I think they check all the boxes with that. That’s the main thing. Just keep being Michigan. …Michigan has been known across the board for any kid, any adult, pretty much forever, so we’re honored that they have identified Josh as one of their top priorities, and we look forward to seeing them.”

Honestly, it’s hard to say where Joshua Dobson will land come July. But one thing is clear: only two programs remain in contention for now, and that’s where all the spotlight will be. As for others, the Gamecocks will also host him on June 19th, and since South Carolina has shown to make an impact on local recruits, ruling them out entirely won’t be prudent. Though the chance of Joshua landing there is rather slim.