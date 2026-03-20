Kyle Whittingham Faces Unexpected Roadblock in 4-Star Michigan Target Pursuit: Report

Three analysts all pointed to Ann Arbor. The four-star was trending blue. But that consensus prediction toward Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Wolverines for defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is now looking shakier by the day. The reason you ask? Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame’s going to look to remind him why they’ve been number one in his recruitment before,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong said. “He’s got a keen eye on the Midwest already. Michigan and Ohio State are a few of the programs he is super high on as well, but dialogue remains strong with the Irish.”

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That dominance has everything to do with what Marcus Freeman’s staff has been doing off the recruiting trail. Notre Dame was one of only three schools, alongside Michigan and Oregon, to visit Fakatou twice during the January contact period. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made the first trip, and newly appointed defensive line coach Charlie Partridge followed up just four days later.

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The commitment to not just the player but to his family has been relentless. Fakatou has held a Notre Dame offer since the 2028 cycle, making him the first recruit in that class to receive an Irish offer. He has been to South Bend multiple times and attended the Trojans-Irish game in South Bend last October. As Wiltfong explained after the latest round of spring intel, Notre Dame has now gone a decisive step further than any competitor in the room.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Notre Dame Vs. Pitt NOV 15 November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brent Gudenschwager/CSM Credit Image: Brent Gudenschwager/Cal Media Pittsburgh Pennsylvania USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_081.jpg BrentxGudenschwagerx csmphotothree442871

“…Guys like Marcus Fakatou, who already loves Notre Dame. The family loves Notre Dame. They’ve offered his little brother. They’re getting him back out to campus at the end of spring, April 25th. Our colleague Adam Gorney reports that’ll be his last unofficial visit before official visits,” Wiltfong said.

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When Fakatou released his top 10 in February with Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, USC, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami, and Penn State. It felt like a wide-open race. It is no longer one.

As of mid-March, he has trimmed that list further, narrowing it down to seven programs. The schools that made the cut are still elite, but the competition has sharpened. This narrowing happened right after Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Steve Wiltfong, and Greg Biggins predicted Michigan as the likely destination after Whittingham’s arrival as head coach.

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That three-analyst consensus, which landed in early March, has now been buried under a fresh wave of Notre Dame intel from Wiltfong and Biggins.

Marcus Fakatou’s unofficial visits

Fakatou’s spring calendar reads like a nationwide tour. He has already completed his Ohio State unofficial visit, which took place on March 10, the opening day of the Buckeyes’ spring ball. Speaking to Rivals’ Adam Gorney after that trip, he was candid about where things stand:

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“This was my first visit for this whole year in general. Me and my parents were just talking, and they set the bar so high that we all came to like a circle and said committing Wednesday would be something to think about. That’s how high they set the bar, and I feel like Ohio State is right there with Notre Dame on my list.”

Ohio State’s impact cannot be overstated. From there, Fakatou’s spring unofficial visit schedule keeps rolling. Georgia on March 20, Oregon on March 31, Miami on April 4, Texas on April 9, Penn State on April 14, Michigan on April 18, and Notre Dame on April 25. That final unofficial stop in South Bend is a scheduling advantage Notre Dame almost certainly engineered deliberately.

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The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Fakatou reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027, meaning he’s competing in a deeper pool than where he originally stood as the No. 3 overall player, No. 1 defensive lineman, and No. 1 player in California.

Even after moving up a cycle, he sits at No. 35 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, and No. 3 player in California on the 247Sports Composite for 2027. His 2025 production is what drives that ranking: 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and eight blocked field goals across 12 games.

Whether Whittingham can flip the script on a Notre Dame program that has burrowed deep into the Fakatou family’s trust is the central question of this recruitment battle.