Kyle Whittingham Finds New Solution for Michigan QB Room After Revealing Bryce Underwood Debacle

Kyle Whittingham’s first significant success at Ann Arbor was retaining the prized quarterback, Bryce Underwood. However, the program didn’t address their QB needs, as the Wolverines’ quarterback room suffered a significant loss in depth. To tackle a depth crisis and support his prized sophomore, Kyle Whittingham has recruited a quarterback who enrolled at his former school at just 16.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, Michigan officially landed a commitment from LSU QB transfer Colin Hurley through the NCAA transfer portal. Sources revealed that there was a strong interest on both sides just hours ago, and it ultimately proved successful.

Hurley is the four-star recruit of the Tigers’ 2024 class and was the youngest QB to enroll at LSU at the age of 16. He redshirted his freshman year in 2024 and didn’t play this past season. With three years of eligibility remaining, Colin Hurley is an excellent addition to Michigan’s QB room, especially with the lack of depth in the room.

Hurley, a prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, was graded a four-star and listed as the 25th-best QB of his class. It all came as a result of his impressive numbers as a high schooler, where he threw for 5,901 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in three seasons.

He also developed his ground game, adding 146 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns over his high school career to flash his dual-threat potential.

With that being said, Colin Hurley could sit behind Bryce Underwood and learn from some of the greatest offensive minds, like Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr.

He could even provide healthy competition in the QB room or serve as a backup, as coach Kyle Whittingham backs Bryce Underwood despite his underwhelming freshman season.

Kyle Whittingham addressed Bryce Underwood’s development

Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham, while addressing Bryce Underwood’s freshman season, revealed that the lack of ‘dedication’ shown towards the quarterback was the reason for his not-so-impressive season. However, Whittingham ensured that he received training from outstanding coaches to bounce back strong for the 2026 season.

“No dedicated quarterback coach was working with him on a daily basis, which has to happen,” Whittingham said. “He didn’t turn 18 until like mid-season. So, he’s a guy who really could have been in high school last year, as far as his age.

But there are some things in throwing mechanics and just things to smooth out in his fundamentals and technique, and we’ve already got a good start on that. Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr. are outstanding quarterback developers and coaches, and so we’re already going down that path.”

Whittingham praised offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. as the architects of Underwood’s development. Beck was Whittingham’s OC at Utah, who helped the Utes rank fourth in both scoring offense and total offense in 2025.

To add more depth and improve competition, they have now officially added the emerging QB Colin Hurley through the transfer portal for the 2026 class.