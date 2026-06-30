Kyle Whittingham Flips Former Michigan Rival Signee Who Is on a Two-Year Mission in Spain

Michigan thought they lost LB Weston Port forever after he committed elsewhere in 2023. But after a coaching shakeup while he was overseas, the Wolverines got another shot at a player it had wanted from the beginning. That second chance paid off for Kyle Whittingham.

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Sports Illustrated’s Trent Knoop reported that Michigan has landed Weston Port’s commitment after rebuilding the relationship with the California native. It’s an unusual addition because he was part of the 2025 recruiting class and is currently serving a two-year LDS mission in Spain. The former UCLA signee is serving a two-year LDS mission in Spain. Yet halfway across the world, he became a major flip headline for Kyle Whittingham.

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The Wolverines needed another LB. They found one who won’t arrive until 2027 but one they believe is worth every bit of the wait. The relationship with LBs coach Alex Whittingham proved especially important. When Michigan’s new coaching staff reached out again, things felt different. Their conversations with Weston Port and his family went well from the start, and before long, they got their man.

Michigan didn’t get Weston Port the first time around. Back then, the San Juan Hills (Calif.) standout decided to stay close to home and signed with UCLA in December 2024. Soon after, he left for a two-year church mission, so he isn’t expected to start college until January 2027. Then a lot changed while he was overseas.

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UCLA endured a difficult 2025 season before bringing in Bob Chesney from James Madison as the new head coach. The new staff included OC Dean Kennedy, DC Colin Hitschler, several defensive analysts, and senior offensive analyst Scott Brisson. With a whole different coaching staff waiting in Westwood than the one he originally committed to, Weston Port decided it was time to reopen his recruitment virtually from Spain. And Michigan wasted little time.

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Kyle Whittingham pulled a player away from a fellow conference member. It’s an ironic twist considering UCLA and Michigan are still developing what could become a genuine Big Ten rivalry. The Bruins entered the conference only recently, but the Rose Bowl history, academic prestige, and growing player movement between the two programs have already added another layer to future meetings.

Coming back to Weston Port, his football hiatus saw his rankings drop but his production never did.

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Weston Port is a “diamond in the rough”

Weston Port was once viewed as a 4-star prospect ranked inside the nation’s top 100 before sliding to No. 684 nationally in the Composite rankings by the end of the cycle. Michigan trusted what it saw instead of what the stars said. After beginning high school as an edge rusher and piling up 24.5 career sacks, he transitioned to LB for the better. He recorded 128 tackles one season and followed that with another 126-tackle campaign.

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247Sports analyst Tom Loy even labeled him UCLA’s “diamond in the rough,” projecting him as a future multi-year starter and potential team captain. Michigan believes the same upside still exists. Weston Port also wasn’t lacking options either as Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and Florida State all extended offers during his recruitment. As for him, the decision came down to much more than football.

“I’m so thankful for my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me along the way,” he told The Michigan Insider. “Growing up, Michigan has always been one of the ‘Mount Rushmore’ programs in college football, and it’s an incredible honor to have the opportunity to wear the winged helmet. The biggest factors in my decision were the culture, the people, and the opportunity to be developed by the entire staff – not only as a football player, but as a man.”

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His commitment now gives the Wolverines another LB alongside Frederrick Ford and Brayden Watson in the 2027 class. Michigan sits at 20 commitments and comfortably inside the national Top 25. Weston Port won’t step onto campus until after completing his mission in Spain, though. But given his production, versatility, and long-term upside, the Wolverines appear convinced it’s a wager worth making.