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Kyle Whittingham Gets Big Update on 4-Star Target Amid Intense Battle With SEC, Big 12 Powerhouses

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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May 15, 2026 | 3:02 PM EDT

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Kyle Whittingham Gets Big Update on 4-Star Target Amid Intense Battle With SEC, Big 12 Powerhouses

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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May 15, 2026 | 3:02 PM EDT

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Kyle Whittingham can boost the rankings of the Wolverines’ 2027 recruiting class with their tenth commitment tomorrow. With nine commits so far, their class ranks No. 21. And now, the springboard to their progress is a four-star running back from Jackson, Mississippi. However, recent updates reveal three SEC and Big 12 programs are ready to race with Michigan until the finish line.

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“And now, there’s a date we’ve had circled on the calendar for a while here is Tyson Robinson’s decision, four-star running back out of Mississippi,” On3’s Edward McDowell reported on Rivals’ YouTube channel. “Someone that Michigan really likes and has been pushing really hard for. He came up in the spring for a spring practice visit, clicked with them Tony Alford so much that they were like, ‘We need to get you back on campus. How soon can you get back on campus? How is next week?’

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“So, he made two trips up from Mississippi in back-to-back weeks. Really liked what he saw, and we think Michigan’s the favorite going into his decision as they battle programs like Tennessee, Alabama, and Arizona State for Tyson. So, keeping a close eye on that this Saturday.”

The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder ranks as the No. 210 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 player from Mississippi. He ranks No. 14 among running backs, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Leading the race so far, Michigan has struck a goldmine in Robinson, one of the most versatile running backs in the class. In 2024, the running back rushed for 1,295 yards and 24 touchdowns, and also caught 42 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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However, the Wolverines must beat Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arizona State to secure him. Mississippi has the proximity advantage here, since it is Robinson’s home state. He has been on the Vols’ radar since March 2024—when they sent him an offer—and has visited the campus seven times.

Notwithstanding, Robinson and Michigan have come a long way as well. The program has been approaching him since last June. Robinson has made two visits to Ann Arbor, while Coach Alford has also visited him in Mississippi. He has often credited his relationship with Alford as the major factor in drawing him to the Wolverines, already labeling him a “father figure”.

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“I went back to spend more time with Coach Alford,” Robinson told Rivals. “He really makes it feel like home. Coach Alford is like a father figure that’s going to be a hard coach. We talk about a lot of things, not just football. I like that about him. He makes it feel good and like home too. Around him, I feel comfortable, and he tells me I’m his No. 1 priority.”

Regardless of his commitment to Michigan, Robinson is ready for an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 12.

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Other Michigan Wolverines commitments this week

Should Ty Robinson commit to the Wolverines tomorrow, he would become the 10th player to commit to the program. His commitment would be the perfect end to a very progressive week for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan, who had two other commitments earlier this week.

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The first commitment this week came on Wednesday from Quentin Burrell, a four-star, 6-foot-2, 195-pounder. The prospect is a wide receiver from Illinois who ranks as the No. 85 player in the nation, No. 6 in Illinois, and No. 15 wide receiver, according to Rivals.

Xavier Muhammad, a three-sport athlete with basketball and track and field backgrounds, made his commitment yesterday. He is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound four-star prospect from South Houston, Texas. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 97 player in the nation, No. 12 in Texas, and No. 9 defensive lineman.

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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Tomiwa Aderinoye is a College Football journalist at EssentiallySports, covering the sport through clear reporting and sharp, accessible analysis. His work focuses on game narratives, player performances, and the storylines shaping the college football landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in English and over five years of experience in sports journalism, Tomiwa has covered multiple sports, including boxing, soccer, the NBA, and the NFL. Before joining EssentiallySports, he wrote for Philly Sports Network, delivering news, trends, and analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles, along with feature pieces published in the Metro newspaper. At EssentiallySports, he is known for blending statistical insight with narrative-driven reporting, emphasizing clarity, context, and the broader impact of sports beyond the scoreboard.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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