Kyle Whittingham Gets Major 5-Star News After Making Unthinkable Staff Addition

Everyone thought Sherrone Moore’s firing would push Michigan to the edge, but Kyle Whittingham’s hiring gave them hope. Despite the shake-up, he added 23 recruits to the team, and now one of his five-star running backs just got major backing from ESPN.

ESPN lists the SC Next 300 rankings for the 2026 class, projecting high school recruits poised to make an impact in college and at the NFL level. Among them, Michigan’s five-star recruit Savion Hiter holds the 25th position in the rankings, boosting Kyle Whittingham’s team’s position. His name is in the top 30 players on the ESPN 300 list, which earns him the five-star status “across the board.”

The no. 2 running back features a solid 6-foot, 200-pound build, making him well-equipped to take on a heavy workload while staying quick and agile through cuts. His explosive ability, strong ball skills, and 10-inch hands put him among the top backs at NFL combines.

Although Michigan’s Jordan Marshall may be a step ahead, ESPN highlights all his impressive physical traits and skills, projecting him as a promising three-down NFL back in the future.

This hype around Savion Hiter makes sense, given his production. He recorded 1,445 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on just 110 carries while missing two games. Now, that adds key depth to Kyle Whittingham’s RB room alongside Jordan Marshall, especially after Justice Haynes’ departure.

His exceptional showing took Louisa County High School to an 11-1 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals. He also earned the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year honor. This shows why he is seen as one of the most impactful players in the 2026 class.

With his skills, Hiter also draws a striking comparison to Texas star Bijan Robinson, who shows advanced mental and physical development, moves quickly, and holds elite balance and control. Analysts are already taking notice of him, as On3 Steve Wiltfong has stated that Michigan secured the top offensive player in the country.

“Maybe landed the best offensive player in the country,” Wiltfong said. “Just can’t rank a RB, No. 1. They don’t go No. 1 in the draft. But he’s as good at his job as anyone in the country. Terrific prospect. Best RB in a few cycles.”

Now, with Hiter coming in, Kyle Whittingham’s team has also added a key staffer.

Kyle Whittingham adds key member to his staff

Kyle Whittingham continues to add key pieces to his coaching staff to boost their 2026 season. Additionally, Michigan adds veteran assistant Brian Knorr as an assistant special teams coach, who will work under Kerry Coombs. Who would have thought they would add Urban Meyer’s ex-staffer and Michigan’s biggest rival to the team? Knorr also worked at Ohio State in 2016 as a special team quality control coach.

Knorr’s journey is quite impressive! After spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Air Force, where he also played as a quarterback from 1983 to 1985, he began his coaching career there. He initially took on the role of assistant offensive line coach from 1992 to 1994. Later, he came back to the Falcons in 2018 and proudly took on the position of defensive coordinator in 2022.

Throughout his three-decade coaching career, he worked at many programs, including Wake Forest, Indiana, Ohio State, Arizona, and Ohio. He also had a head coaching gig at Ohio from 2001 to 2004, posting an 11-35 record during a tough stretch.

However, his time with the Falcons turned out to be successful for him. As in the 2025 season, the team ranked no. 40, no. 6, and no. 1 in the country in defense. Now, you know why Michigan got him into the team. With years of coaching experience, Knorr is ready to take the Wolverines’ special teams to new heights.