Kyle Whittingham Gets Positive Update From 4-Star Recruit Who Initially Doubted Post–Sherrone Moore Era Michigan

Kyle Whittingham is using Michigan’s spring practices for more than just building chemistry; he’s turning Ann Arbor into a critical recruiting battleground for the future of the program. From four-star safety Gabe Jenkins to three-star Gavin Honore, several recruits have already visited the campus and shown interest. One such recruit was also a 4-star OT who had reservations about joining UM after the Sherrone Moore controversy.

“My visit to Michigan was awesome,” Sidney Rouleau told On3‘s Steve Wiltfong. “The energy around the program is contagious, and I really connected with the coaches and players. What excites me most about playing for Coach Whittingham and the Wolverines is the chance to be part of building something special. Their vision for the future, combined with the tradition and passion of the fanbase, makes it an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

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Sidney is a standout interior offensive lineman in the 2027 cycle. He is 18th-ranked in his position and is a top-300 prospect overall, and his frame at 6’5″ and 240 lbs screams dominance. Sealing Sidney’s commitment will be a coup for Michigan, and for some time now, it hasn’t looked likely. After Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, Rouleau started looking at other programs and didn’t even have Michigan on his list.

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In February, the four-star OT narrowed down his list to five programs: Florida Gators, SMU Mustangs, Clemson Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes. Clemson in particular was pursuing Sidney aggressively, and he even said at one point about Dabo Swinney, “making him feel like a priority.” Yet, the Quebec, Canada, native decided to visit Michigan in April.

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His recruitment tour shows a clear focus on the Big Ten, with five visits to Penn State and four to Michigan—significantly more than his trips to other contenders like Miami and Clemson.

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Concluding his Michigan visit, Sidney Rouleau has vowed to “contribute to their (UM’s) success” and has shown reluctance to pass up the opportunity to play for UM’s O-line coach, Jim Harding. Sidney’s next UM visit is on June 5, but since he left Michigan “fired up” about the new staff, we may see him laying down commitment even earlier than that.

How did Michigan get back in contention for Sidney Rouleau?

After Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, there was uncertainty in UM’s potential recruits. Many wondered if offers from Sherrone Moore would still stand. Whereas several outrightly started looking towards other programs. To solve that problem, Michigan’s offensive line coach, Jim Harding, personally reached out to Sidney Rouleau again around March 10 this year. It worked like a charm, and Michigan again came on Sidney’s top programs’ list.

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“Coach Harding called me, and we had a good talk over the phone,” Rouleau told The Michigan Insider. “Now we are building a relationship, and I’m blessed that the new staff still has priority for me…I’m very interested in them. The most exciting part right now is building a new relationship with coaches.”

Rouleau has a unique journey in becoming a standout recruit. He grew up in Canada but came to the United States and attended the Pennington School in New Jersey. Thereupon, he transferred to Brook High School in Texas, seeking greater competition, and eventually developed into the physically imposing lineman he is today.

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This development has drawn a blue-chip offer sheet, pitting Michigan against perennial powerhouses like Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas in a heated battle for his commitment. Now, he must decide which program stands out the most for him.