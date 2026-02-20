Kyle Whittingham Gets Update on Possible Peter Bourque Replacement in Huge Michigan Intel

When Kyle Whittingham arrived as Michigan’s new head coach, many expected some attrition, and it did happen. In a major move on Tuesday, Michigan’s 2027 four-star QB commit Peter Bourque decommitted and opened his recruitment again. Due to the decommitment, Whittingham is searching for a 2027 QB again, and this time, he has targeted an Illinois commit. And landing him in Ann Arbor won’t be too difficult.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared what Lopati thinks of the Michigan Wolverines program. He said, “He’s committed to Illinois, still remains excited about his potential future playing for Brett Bielema, but he’s certainly keeping some other schools warm. Michigan is one of them. He talked about how big the offer is, growing up watching the tradition, the history, and the stage they play on. Said it’s hard not to get excited about the opportunity. He loves what the program stands for, the tradition, the standard, and the big house. Said it’s different. Wearing those colors means being part of something bigger than yourself.”

According to reports, Whittingham’s new Michigan staff had a pre-existing relationship with Illinois QB commit Kamden Lopati and quickly extended him an offer after Bourqe’s departure. The Salt Lake City, Utah, native is speaking glowingly about his UM offer. “Honestly, getting an offer from Michigan was really cool and a huge honor,” Lopati told Sports Illustrated.

“Michigan is one of those programs with a lot of history and success. It made me take a step back and think about my options, even though I’m committed to Illinois. It’s always nice to know top programs are interested in you, but I’m still committed to Illinois right now,” Lopati added. Even though several other programs have offered Lopati, Michigan’s relationship with the 4-star QB might stand out in the end.

Landing Kamden is also important since Michigan has just 3 commits in its 2027 recruiting and no QB at all. Thankfully, Lopati likes Jason Beck’s offense and wants to play under center in his schemes. “The offense, I really like it. It’s well-structured, quarterback-friendly, and gives playmakers opportunities in space,” Kamden said.

Lopati committed to Bret Bielema’s Illinois in July 2025, but from January 2026, several other Power Four offers landed in his lap. The Utah native got offers from Duke, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Florida, and lastly, Michigan offered him on Tuesday, right after Bourque’s decommitment. The 6’3″ and 215 lb QB is ranked 12th in his position and is the 149th overall recruit nationally.

He is currently playing for West High School and has put in a spectacular performance in his junior year. The Utah native passed for 2,671 yards, rushed for another 730, and had 44 total touchdowns. Scouts have consistently described him as having a “linebacker build,” and he shows elite dual-threat prowess. As evidenced by his 3,000-yard season as a sophomore that had just 4 interceptions.

Owing to Lopati’s resume, Michigan’s OC Jason Beck and QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. visited him personally in Salt Lake City. Never mind that the duo was already recruiting Lopati when they were on Whittingham’s staff at Utah. “Once Coach Beck and Coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up,” the 215 lb QB said. Michigan’s aggressive push to land Kamden might just pay massive dividends.

Utah’s offense under Jason Beck in 2025 stood 4th nationally in scoring, accumulating 41.3 points per game. Furthermore, since Utah’s rushing offense was 2nd nationally last year, Beck will likely incorporate similar schemes in Michigan. Whitingham will then utilize Kamden’s dual-threat talent efficiently in Ann Arbor, and he can be a legit Bryce Underwood successor once the $10.5 million QB goes pro. Yet, landing Kamden isn’t a guarantee, and that’s why Whittingham is also recruiting another QB.

Kyle Whittingham is now also pursuing an Oregon QB target

Apart from Kamden, Whittingham had offered four-star QB Dane Weber. The 6-foot and 215 lb QB hasn’t yet chalked out his destination, and Michigan is now finally offering him, which can tilt him to come to Whittingham’s camp. The Temecula, California, native is a 27th-ranked QB in the 2027 class and the 363rd prospect overall. Currently, Kansas, followed by Oregon, has the best chance to land him. However, Michigan is swiftly bridging that gap.

“Dane Weber out of California, Chaparral High, he’s a four-star recruit,” Steve Wiltfong said on Rivals’ February 20 podcast. ” Of all the college programs that he talks to, his relationship with them (Michigan) is as long-standing as any. He can’t wait to get out and see Ann Arbor. He loves Coach Beck, the offensive coordinator. Feels like the scheme fits him well.”

Interestingly, after getting his Michigan offer, Weber finally released the list of his top 8 programs. It had Oregon, Cincinnati, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Kansas, Kansas State, and finally Michigan. That alone is a major boost for Whittingham in the Chaparral High School players’ recruitment. And it’s possible that Whittingham finally manages to land both Weber and Kamden in his 2027 recruiting class. It will be a massive coup without a doubt.