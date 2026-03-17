Kyle Whittingham Gives Major QB Room Update in Raw Bryce Underwood Admission

Bryce Underwood’s last season performance as a true freshman was characterized by early flashes of elite potential, followed by late-season growing pains. But that could change, as Kyle Whittingham has brought in a dedicated QBs coach, something Bryce Underwood didn’t have in his first season. Still, if he gets injured or his performance isn’t up to expectations, who will play QB for the Wolverines?

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said, “They haven’t picked who will be QB2 quite yet.”

But that doesn’t mean Michigan’s QB depth is in jeopardy because they have transfer QBs like Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who could provide veteran experience, and LSU transfer Colin Hurley, a high-upside sophomore. Still, for the QB2 role, the Wolverines’ freshman QB Tommy Carr has reportedly stood out thus far.

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Tommy Carr joined Michigan as a high-profile legacy commit in the 2026 class. As a three-star prospect from Saline High School, he flipped his commitment from Miami (Ohio) to Michigan last November. He is the grandson of former national championship coach Lloyd Carr, son of former QB Jason Carr, and brother of current Notre Dame QB CJ Carr. But he brings not only this in-state legacy but also talent.

As a high school senior, he threw for 2,737 yards and 37 TDs. Now, with this kind of talent on display, he is expected to provide long-term depth behind Underwood, with scouts praising his accuracy and “immense football pedigree.” Still, Whittingham set the expectations for Underwood’s 2026 season.

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“QB Bryce Underwood knows he had to get better, but knows that will happen especially with dedicated coaches helping him at the position this season,” said the Michigan head coach.

Under new OC Jason Beck, the focus for 2026 is on Underwood’s “massive jump” in efficiency following an inconsistent freshman campaign. However, his breakout season potential is only amplified by Whittingham’s hiring of former Utah’s QBs coach, Koy Detmer Jr., to help the former 5-star QB. In that case, his 2025 performances back the assurance of his improvement.

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Underwood started the season strong, leading Michigan to a 5–2 start by late October. Most importantly, his notable performances included a 270-yard game against Wisconsin and a 230-yard effort in a win over Washington. But his production dipped in November and December. In his final four games, he threw only four TDs against six interceptions.

Despite that, he finished the season with 2,428 yards and 11 TDs, leading the Wolverines to a 9–4 record. But now he has to improve more because Michigan lost key pieces like Jadyn Davis, Davis Warren, and Mikey Keene, leaving the QB room with a mix of young talent and new players.

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Bryce Underwood is in the process of improving his game

Despite arriving as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2025, Bryce Underwood’s freshman season didn’t match that hype. Because Michigan lacked one key ingredient: a dedicated coach for QB development. But now, with Kyle Whittingham taking charge, the Wolverines have reshaped their offensive game.

They are not only bringing in Jason Beck to run the offense but also adding Koy Detmer Jr. to mentor their prized signal caller. Now, speaking about Underwood’s development, Detmer highlighted a rare blend of ambition and work ethic.

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“Bryce is a kid that he holds himself to such a high standard, and he has big goals for himself,” he said. “And what I love about Bryce is the kid works his tail off. A lot of kids and a lot of players have high expectations or high goals for themselves, but maybe the actions or what they do on a day-to-day basis don’t align. And with Bryce, he shows that every single day. He wants to be so great.”

From film study to weight room sessions, the focus this spring is all about refinement, and there’s proof this blueprint works. Under Detmer Jr. and Beck, Utah QB Devon Dampier emerged as one of the most explosive playmakers in the Big 12.

Now, that same developmental formula is being applied in Ann Arbor. Now we’ll see whether Bryce Underwood can live up to that level or not in this upcoming season.