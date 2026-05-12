Kyle Whittingham Hits Roadblock in Pursuit of 4-Star Michigan Target

One aspect that the Wolverines have excelled in since Whittingham took charge is their ability to recruit. Just 11 days into May, Whittingham has won the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey and four-star edge Jayce Brewer. However, as he shifts focus to another four-star talent, Tavares Harrington, some college football giants stand in his way.

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“Michigan had quietly been battling behind the scenes for the Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel defensive back,” On3’s Greg Smith reported. “Alabama held the momentum for a lot of this recruitment. But Michigan has surged as of late. Heading into his May 22 announcement with Rivals I like Michigan here but don’t count out Alabama and Auburn to make things interesting.”

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Harrington visited the Wolverines at Ann Arbor for the annual spring game last month and has been one of the main prospects on Whittingham’s radar. In his junior season, he had 50 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions, as Mount Carmel High School soared to a fourth straight national championship win.

Per Rivals’ Industry Ranking, he is the No. 8 safety in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 124 player in the country. In the state of Illinois, he is ranked the No. 8 player and No. 1 defensive back.

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His top five featured the Wolverines, alongside Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Ole Miss and Auburn have been dropped recently, reducing his favorites to three. Michigan’s advantage here remains the factor pointed out by The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell, who reported that he will return to campus for the biggest recruiting weekend of the year, ‘Victor’s Weekend’ in June.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder knows what he wants in a program and has been vocal about it. Beyond what the program can offer, he wants an intentional coach who can develop his kind of players. Fortunately, the Wolverines have that in Kyle Whittingham.

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“I want to find a program with a great coach that is good with developing players at my position,” Harrington told Smith in March. “A coach that’s going to treat you like family and everything like that. He’s not gonna fake it when I’m like on these visits.

“I know some coaches change their whole personality when they get around the recruits, so I just wanna be with a real coach and somebody that’s gonna really develop me and give me a chance to play early.”

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The Wolverines’ 2027 recruiting class is ranked 17th in the nation with seven commitments. With Whittingham keen on improving their rankings, he has kept his focus on another Mount Carmel High School prospect.

Whittingham and Wolverines predicted to land Harrington’s teammate

Harrington’s teammate at Mount Carmel High School has also been a target for Whittingham. Four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell is set to announce his commitment tomorrow, with his top schools being Michigan, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Missouri. Their school, Mount Carmel, has the most state championships in Illinois, with 17 state championships, and is led by head coach Jordan Lynch, a former Heisman Trophy finalist.

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The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had been a Wolverines target even before Whittingham’s tenure. He was a target for former wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, who now holds a recruiting role in the program, and has not relented on the prospect.

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“He’s spoken highly of each through the process, but Michigan could prove tough to beat in this recruitment. That’s where my prediction is heading into his May 13 announcement on the Rivals Recruits YouTube Channel,” Smith wrote.

Burrell is the No. 83 player in the nation and the No. 14 wide receiver. The Wolverines have an advantage here as well, as his sister is a soccer player for the Wolverines, which has induced his visits to the campus several times.