Kyle Whittingham Loses Trust as Michigan Star’s Leaked Conversation Allegedly Accuses Staff of Failures: “Worse Than Sherrone [Moore]”

Just when Michigan fans thought things could not get worse after a painful 20-14 loss to Minnesota, the football program found itself buried under another fresh crisis. Entering their October bye week, the Wolverines are now dealing with an unexpected off-field storm that threatens to handicap the locker room!

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An unverified social media post has drawn widespread attention in Ann Arbor this week. According to screenshots shared by the College Transfer Portal account on X, private group chat messages allegedly belonging to Michigan senior tight end Zack Marshall surfaced online, pointing toward possible tension between players and the coaching staff.

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The primary focus of the leaked texts is offensive coordinator Jason Beck, whom Whittingham brought with him from Utah. The messages claim that players are questioning Beck’s leadership style, with Marshall allegedly writing that Beck told the tight end group that “none of us (tight ends) are valuable to this offense.”

Whittingham hired Beck after Utah averaged 41 points per game last season. But Beck’s spread style clashes with Michigan’s heavy, traditional Big Ten identity. Forcing a wide-open scheme on a roster built for physical football explains why this coaching experiment is failing so fast.

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His offense has been stumbling and is starting to look stagnant. That’s a bad look, considering Beck was hired to bring innovation and modern concepts to the program.

Michigan’s tight ends have barely been involved in the passing game this season. In fact, backup Jalen Hoffman leads the position group with just three receptions for 25 yards through the first four games, while Eli Owens has recorded only one catch for five yards.

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Michigan is famous for turning tight ends into NFL draft picks, sending seven to the pros over the past decade alone. The position is the heartbeat of their offense. Telling these players they hold no value is not just criticism; it attacks the program’s identity and destroys player trust.

But the criticism didn’t stop at hurt feelings. The leaked messages reportedly went into specific detail about how broken the playbook is.

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The texts claim that Michigan’s offense is completely unprepared for defensive pressure, suggesting that when opponents bring pressure, the Wolverines simply have no answers.

“Basically, our offense sucks because if you blitz us, we have no answers… we have an extra OL on the field every play and run different versions of power read every play,” the leaked message read.

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The players in the chat also compared the current coaching staff to the previous regime, and the reviews were brutal. One message allegedly described the current situation as “way worse” than the era under former head coach Sherrone Moore.

When players are reportedly saying the current environment is worse than a tenure already surrounded by NCAA investigations and off-field controversy, it raises serious questions about the state of the program.

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The leak also highlighted player concerns over star quarterback Bryce Underwood. According to the posts, Beck is allegedly dictating Underwood’s throws before the snap, making it easier for opposing defenses to read plays.

“Also, Beck tells Bryce where to go on every play, and it gets strapped. Bryce is a good QB; Beck is a problem. (I never said this and this better not ever leave this group chat),” one of the alleged messages stated.

Well, unfortunately, the chat has already left the group.

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Michigan needs to solve the problem

While there has been no confirmation on how much of the leaked conversation is accurate, the university and anyone in authority have yet to comment. So, everything should still be taken with a grain of salt.

However, this drama couldn’t have arrived at a worse time. It comes right after a frustrating 20-14 loss to Minnesota, where Michigan’s offense completely collapsed, finishing with just 180 total yards and averaging 3.7 yards per play.

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Wolverines fans were already frustrated with Beck’s predictable play-calling and questionable decisions, meaning these leaked complaints appear to line up with many of the issues supporters have been seeing on the field.

Unaddressed internal friction often threatens team stability, creating risks of portal entries and lost momentum on the field. With tough opponents coming up after the bye, Whittingham faces a critical window to stabilize his locker room and protect Michigan’s season.