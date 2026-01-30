Kyle Whittingham Makes Aggressive Move for Defensive Son of Heisman-Winning Michigan Legend

While Michigan faces major recruiting obstacles due to NCAA-imposed restrictions tied to past violations, the program isn’t slowing down in its rebuilding efforts. That’s why Kyle Whittingham, along with his revamped staff, hit the road this week to make it clear to a four-star 2027 safety prospect that the Wolverines still have their eyes firmly on him.

The new Michigan head coach and Co. traveled to Orlando (Fla.), Lake Nona, to see Charles Woodson Jr. and treated him like a top priority.

The new Michigan head coach didn’t just show up; he brought the entire defensive brain trust with him. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill, along with coaches Lewis Powell, Tyler Stockton, and Lou Esposito, made it a full-court press for Woodson Jr., signaling he’s far more than just another name on a recruiting board.

For the first time, he visited Michigan as a recruit last fall. Considering that, Woodson Jr. was an early priority for the previous staff. Now, the new coaching team is stepping up to ensure the 2027 prospect feels no gap or uncertainty, making it less likely he looks elsewhere to start his collegiate journey.

Here’s where the maize-and-blue connection only adds fuel to the fire. Charles Woodson Jr. is the son of Charles Woodson, the 1997 Heisman winner and one of the most iconic players in Michigan history. While the bloodline matters, Michigan is making sure the legacy conversation stays very much alive. More importantly, landing this safety will give Michigan a key piece.

Last season, he racked up 73 tackles and snagged 2 interceptions for an eye-popping 81.5-yard average return. On top of that, he even found the end zone twice. With this kind of talent, the U-M legacy recruit ranks No. 36 among safeties in the 2027 class. Still, Michigan hasn’t publicly re-offered him, but actions speak louder than words.

Now, while sending multiple staff members to Orlando shows he’s very much in their plans, the 3-star safety’s first visit confirms that Kyle Whittingham has a solid shot at landing him.

“It’s Michigan,” said Woodson Jr. after his first visit. “It’s a big school, a big program. I haven’t really been to any other schools, so I can’t really say what it’s like compared to other schools. But, my first game day visit and everything, I like it up there a lot. That’s all I can really say.”

But landing this safety won’t be a walk in the park for Michigan, as he holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and others. But he hasn’t taken many visits yet. Still, earlier this month, Miami stopped by his school.

However, it’s not just Woodson Jr.; Michigan has its eyes on a host of elite prospects, and that only intensifies Whittingham’s goal of returning the program to its golden days. Now, building a title-caliber roster requires effort, which is why the head coach and his staff are hitting the road to meet prospects in person, making sure their interest in Michigan stays strong.

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan keeps its recruiting targets clear

While Michigan is wasting no time locking in its future, OL coach Jim Harding hit the road to check in on 3-star commit Tristan Dare. The 2027 prospect is one of the Wolverines’ longest-standing commitments. With this visit, Harding made Dallas a priority, showing that Dare still matters.

But the most intriguing fact is that the Southlake Carroll interior lineman has been steady since committing last summer. Even with the coaching change, Dare never wavered. Perhaps that’s why Harding quickly made him a focus after joining the staff, and the in-home visit helped turn texts into trust.

“I appreciated that Coach Harding made it a priority to come see me at my house even after a number of his flights got canceled,” said Dare. “We talked some ball, but mostly spent time getting to know each other. He’s a great guy, and I’m excited to keep building that relationship.”

That same clarity is showing up across the board. Michigan continues to zero in on its 2027 targets, especially at QB, where Top-100 signal-caller Peter Bourque remains the guy. Add in a new offer to Buford linebacker Brayden Watson and continued pursuit of elite linemen, and the picture sharpens.