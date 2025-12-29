Kyle Whittingham Makes Bold Promise For Michigan HC Task Before Citrus Bowl

Michigan coaching staff can expect a major shake-up after Kyle Whittingham’s arrival. The new head coach did not shy away from the changes on the horizon. The 66-year-old was brutally honest about his plans with the existing staff members, whom the former coach, Sherrone Moore, assembled, admitting that changes are in process.

“First of all, you’ve got to bring guys in you’re familiar with, you trust, and you’ve worked with. That’s always a starting point,” said Kyle Whittingham in his introductory speech on December 28th. “I’ve had some good resources, Urban Meyer. I don’t know if that’s a four-letter word in this room or not. Urban and I are very tight; I got some counsel from him. The key is to get guys you trust, you’re familiar with, do things your way, know what I expect, and know what my expectations are.”

Kyle Whittingham made it clear that he looks to bring staff members who are familiar with his work. At the same time, he doesn’t want to let go of some of the extraordinary coaching staff, who could help build bridges to close the gap. As of now, he plans for ten full-time coaches, mixing the new coaches with the existing ones, revealing the actual number of coaches he’s planning to change.

Whittingham didn’t exactly say who he would be bringing to Michigan or who he would be retaining. However, one thing is for sure: the buyout payments are going to be huge for the coaches released from the existing Wolverines staff. Almost everyone on Michigan’s staff has at least a year left on their existing contract. Some have a huge buyout clause.

DC Wink Martindale will be owed around $2.7 million in 2026. RBs coach Tony Alford has two more years left. Before Moore was terminated, he hired Kerry Coombs as the special teams coach, who is expected to have a full-tenure contract with Michigan.

If you take a look at Whittingham’s tenure at the Utah Utes, he built the staff for the program’s long-term success. In his 22-year tenure at Utah, he had a 177-88 record, making the program much more stable.

Expected changes on Kyle Whittingham’s staff at Michigan

Michigan already has the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach positions vacant, as coach Chip Lindsey left the job for the Missouri Tigers. Ever since Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, there have been rumors suggesting that he could bring Utah’s OC, Jason Beck, to fill the vacant OC role. On the other hand, reports reveal that BYU DC Jay Hill, who worked under Whittingham from 2004 to 2013, is planning to join the Michigan staff in the same capacity.

Considering the existing coaches at Ann Arbor, RB coach Tony Alford and coaches like LaMar Morgan and Lou Esposito are expected to be retained on the staff, as they had received glowing remarks from Whittingham. As of now, no coaching changes have been made yet, as most of the staff are focused on preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against Texas on December 31st.

“I can’t give you any names just yet,” Whittingham said. “Guys are still working bowl games and playoffs.”

Before implementing the changes, Whittingham sympathized with the existing staffers, who played a key role in the team’s win this season.“What really sucks is that you can win nine games, possibly 10, and be out of a job. That’s just the reality of the profession,” said Whittingham.

As Michigan prepares for the Citrus Bowl, it would be interesting to see how the coaching changes unfold and how they are impacted in the long run.