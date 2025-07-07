Kyle Whittingham Makes Devon Dampier Backup Call After HC’s Twin Move for QB, Per Insider

After a rough 5-7 season, Kyle Whittingham is locked in for a bounce-back year—and he’s not backing down. Entering his 21st season, the Utah vet is fired up about joining the Big 12 and confident in what his squad brings to the table. With a fully returning O-line anchored by Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, Michael Mokofisi, Tanoa Togiai, and Jaren Kump, the foundation is strong, as Whittingham put it, “We think we got a good team coming back, a really good team, and some real areas of strength. We got one of the best offensive lines in the country as far as we’re concerned.”

Now, what looked like a setback for New Mexico turned into a win for Utah. As Bronco Mendenhall took over Utah State and Jason Beck landed the OC job in Salt Lake City, the real surprise came when All-Mountain West QB Devon Dampier quietly followed Beck to the Utes. With Cam Rising’s injury leaving a void, Dampier’s arrival could be the spark Utah’s offense needs in its Big 12 debut. As Cody Bellaire said on the Andy & Ari Show, “If you take Dampier’s rushing yards from last year alone, he would have the second most career rushing yards of any quarterback in Utah history.” Despite nearly 3,000 passing yards in 2024, his transfer flew under the radar, making him one of the offseason’s most underrated pickups.

Now, Kyle Whittingham’s QB room is under the microscope, and the backup plan is raising eyebrows. On the July 6 episode of Locked On Utes, JT Wistrcill and Kevin Borba broke down Utah’s shifting QB landscape. JT didn’t hold back, saying, “I actually think if Devon Dampier were to ever get hurt, I would rather Utah trot out Nate Johnson and a package with him than Isaac Wilson as QB2.” He then tossed the question to Kevin: “Barring an improvement, where would you go if Dampier gets hurt if you’re Utah’s offense?”

Well, Kevin Borba didn’t shy away from the tough QB question. He cracked a smile, jokingly replying, “Home.” But then he got real, stating, “No, I’m just kidding. Yeah, I feel like you probably have to go there. I know the freshman was, there’s another freshman in the room. His name’s—yeah, Byrd Ficklin. He’s, I mean, but we just did that last year. Like, I don’t know if I want to do that again.” So, his candid take underscores how razor‑thin the depth chart is behind Devon Dampier in Utah’s offense.

Then Borba didn’t sugarcoat it—Utah’s backup QB situation is far from perfect. “I don’t know. I’d probably go with Nate Johnson out of experience, but I really would not want to be in that situation,” he said. The real concern? Isaac Wilson’s mental game. “I think part of the reason that Isaac Wilson struggled was the mental aspect… his confidence was a little shaken last year,” added Borba. Still, there’s hope. If Wilson can recapture the fire he showed in last year’s spring game, things might look very different behind Dampier.

However, Kevin Borba wrapped up his thoughts with a cautious vote of confidence. “I’d be fine with Isaac Wilson,” he said. But he didn’t hesitate to lay out the scenario: “If you’re going to tell me like ahead of time, be like, ‘Hey, Isaac Wilson’s going to be improved a little bit, but he’s still a little skittish,’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, well, let’s just get Nate Johnson out there and we’ll sort of run a triple optionesque offense.'” So, it’s clear—unless Wilson shows real growth, Utah might have to lean on experience and creativity.

Now, with Devon Dampier’s backup role still on shaky ground, head coach Kyle Whittingham made a twin move to protect the QB.

Kyle Whittingham’s latest strategy

Then came a headline-making move—Utah landed twin WRs, Jaron and Kennan Pula. The duo brings not just athletic upside, but rare built-in chemistry that could pay off big in the long run. It’s a unique pickup for the 2026 class, one that strengthens the locker room culture as much as the depth chart. And if Utah can lock in top in-state target Siale Esera next, it would be the exclamation point, firmly putting the Big 12 on notice.

Just a week after flipping from UCLA, Timpview High’s twin stars made their move—and Utah didn’t let them leave. Jaron and Kennan Pula visited Salt Lake City in late June, and everything clicked. The energy was right, the fit felt perfect, and the family vibe sealed the deal. Kennan, a 6’2″, 195-pound three-star athlete, is ranked No. 64 among 2026 WRs by 247Sports—but that ranking doesn’t tell the full story. With 20+ offers from major Power Five programs like Miami, Bama, Auburn, and Oregon, his stock was rising fast. Some even see him as a future safety, giving Utah a two-way weapon with some serious upside.

On the flip side, Jaron Pula arrives in Salt Lake with considerable national buzz. At 6’2.5″ and 185 pounds, the 4-star standout is ranked No. 35 among 2026 WRs. His size, smooth route-running, and explosive athleticism make him a threat the moment he steps on the field. With 16 commits already in the fold, Utah’s 2026 class is gaining steam, and Pula adds major firepower. So, quietly but confidently, the Utes are building one of their most complete recruiting hauls in years.