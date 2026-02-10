Kyle Whittingham Makes Expectations Straight to Send Clear Message With Latest Recruiting Move

Kyle Whittingham’s first major move in Ann Arbor wasn’t about chasing five-star recruits across the country. Instead, he sent a clear message by turning his attention to Michigan’s own backyard, a move that signals a fundamental shift in the Wolverines’ recruiting philosophy.

During his opening press conference with Michigan amidst his January recruiting trips, Kyle Whittingham prioritized local schools to make sure that Michigan’s in-state players felt valued and wanted on the team. The 66-year-old, with his staff, dropped by Muskegon High School and Detroit Country Day twice, making sure they secured commitments from edge rusher Recarder Kitchen and tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

This move gained instant praise from Detroit Country Day head coach Dan MacLean, who was impressed with Whittingham’s approach with his recruitment targets.

“A very impressive guy, just a real authentic guy,” MacLean said. “He wasn’t trying to be somebody he wasn’t. He and I are close in age. I’m 67, and he’s 66. You’re not going to fool a lot of people. He was what he was… I can’t imagine coming from Utah to U of M at 66 years old and taking that job, but it didn’t seem to faze him at all.”

Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield echoed a similar sentiment, calling the Wolverines’ head coach the “premier” football coach in the country. Whittingham was not alone, though, as Fairfield put DC Jay Hill, whom he met three times in January to discuss Kitchen’s development and his future with the program, in the same bracket.

Kyle Whittingham and co. used the same approach toward Anthony Cartwright III. Michigan’s wide receivers coach, Micah Simon, met Country Day’s Dan MacLean twice, taking major strides for Cartwright. Even OL coach Jim Harding spent time at Saline High School with offensive line commit tight end Louis Esposito IV, son of ex-Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito, as Kyle Whittingham made efforts to build a strong relationship with the TE.

These recruits bring major depth to the program. Kitchen is a 2027 prospect who turned heads as a freshman, recording 50 tackles and 7.5 sacks, while Cartwright’s impressive offer list from programs like Ohio State and Oregon validates Whittingham’s decision to make him an early priority.

“You always want to take care of your own backyard. There’s no doubt about that,” Whittingham said in December. “We’ve got to start developing relationships with the high school coaches and make sure we get some good relationships going with them and the staff.”

Bryce Underwood’s commitment to the program, even after Moore’s firing, shows how much stability the program has right now. Even in Utah, Kyle Whittingham focused more on in-state talent rather than going out in search of out-of-state players. Now, let’s wait and see if that approach helps him this season or not, because their staff took an unexpected hit.

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan takes a major coaching hit

Kyle Whittingham witnessed his staff taking a massive blow after defensive line coach Lou Esposito accepted a job with the Baltimore Ravens last week. His departure comes just weeks before Michigan’s spring practice, which is a major setback for them. Even MLive reporters Ryan Zuke and Aaron McMann talked about losing Esposito at this stage.

“I mean, it’s going to be a loss,” McMann said. “More than anything, the timing isn’t ideal. We’re in early February here. Michigan’s set to start spring practice here in about five weeks. Kyle Whittingham is going to have to make a decision quickly and try to find someone else.”

Esposito’s departure will also be a major blow to recruiting. He had deep connections with in-state players and coaches at programs like Western Michigan, Ferris State, and Davenport, which were invaluable on the recruiting trail.’

“Losing Esposito is going to have a hit on the recruiting trail,” McMann said. “We already talked about the lack of connections and the lack of experience from this current staff recruiting the state of Michigan and recruiting the Midwest.”

Whittingham’s first major test at Michigan won’t be on the field, but in how quickly he can rebuild his staff and salvage a crucial recruiting apparatus before spring practice begins.