Kyle Whittingham Makes Move for Bill Belichick’s Top In-State Recruit With 30 Scholarship Offers

Bill Belichick knew what four-star 2028 LB Ryan Peterson’s potential could be, as UNC extended an offer to the William A. Hough standout last October when he was a sophomore. Since then, the Tar Heels have built a strong relationship with Peterson, an in-state North Carolina talent. Now, Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan has entered the race, adding a new layer of pressure on UNC’s long push.

“BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN!!! 〽️〽️〽️,” wrote Peterson on his X after getting a scholarship offer from Michigan on July 10. But his excitement wasn’t limited to the tweet. After all, he got an offer from his favorite school.

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Michigan’s staff has made its interest clear. By the time the offer arrived on July 10, Peterson already knew the Wolverines were among the programs pushing hard for him, per The Michigan InsiderMichigan’s staff has made its interest clear. The timing stood out in Charlotte recruiting circles, coming just weeks after UNC hosted him on another official visit and continued to push him as a priority in-state target.

“It meant a lot because Michigan was my favorite school growing up,” said Peterson to The Michigan Insider, as reported by 247Sports. “I always loved watching them, and I was a huge Jabrill Peppers fan because I wanted to play the game the way he did. Earning an offer from a program I looked up to as a kid makes the opportunity even more meaningful, and it’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”

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For Belichick and UNC, Michigan’s late entry into Peterson’s recruitment is more than another offer on the board. It adds serious competition to UNC’s long push for a key in-state defender they targeted early. But it’s too early to predict that Michigan has a solid chance to secure the 2028 prospect, since Peterson has reportedly had discussions with Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, OSU, Alabama, Oregon, PSU, Virginia Tech, FSU, Clemson, and UNC, among others. Michigan appears to be in a predicament in the pursuit of Peterson.

UNC has a strong connection with Peterson because he knew the place before getting an offer. He played a 7-on-7 tournament as a young Peterson for UNC. Then his multiple visits to Chapel Hill, 3 times in six months, show his interest in Bill Belichick’s program. On one side, Bill Belichick’s program’s strong push and hometown advantage can overshadow Michigan’s pull. On the other hand, Notre Dame’s offer made the recruitment race a bit different for the Wolverines.

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“It was a surreal moment. You see guys play there and you know guys with big names play there,” said the 220-pound LB to Irish Sports Daily after getting the offer. Peterson apparently loved what he experienced at Notre Dame, and his connection with the Irish’s LB coach stood out when he took an unofficial visit to South Bend.

“Just getting on campus and seeing how everything is. Seeing the buildings, seeing how everybody treats me and seeing my fit on the field and off,” said Peterson.

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“He [Brian Jean-Mary] has a pipeline in Charlotte. He knows my defensive coordinator very well. He’s known my DC for 20 years. It seems like he’s about business. He knows when he can be laid back but also when he can be stern… That’s a coach who I want to be coached by.”

But if Whittingham wants to get the 2028 prospect, who already holds over 30 scholarship offers ahead of his junior season, Michigan has to fight a tough battle.

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Bill Belichick’s in-state target knows his need in college

For Peterson, the choice will come down to relationships and scheme fit. He is confident in his abilities and wants the best opportunity to show what he can do.

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“I feel like I can play any scheme,” said Peterson, as reported by Irish Sports Daily. “You can put me in a 3-4, 3-3-5, 4-2-5. At the end of the day, you can put me in a bear front, you can put me wherever. I’m going to come play football, regardless. Overall, I just want to see how they’re going to put me in the best position to make plays.”

Peterson clarified his preference in choosing his collegiate destination, saying, “It’s going to be about relationships and scheme fit.”

Now, we will see which program convinces him remains wide open. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.