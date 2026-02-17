Kyle Whittingham Makes Move for Georgia’s In-State Target With Over 30 Offers

Kyle Whittingham’s every step is proving exactly why Michigan got him in the first place. From bringing 25 commits to the 2026 class to eyeing top players for the 2027 class, he is making sure the depth remains solid. Whittingham’s latest move, however, pits him against nearly 30 other programs in a battle for a coveted three-star linebacker from SEC country.

Michigan just extended its offer to Georgia’s in-state player Ethan Hauser, who is already on the top lists of teams like Vanderbilt, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn, with some sources claiming he’s building a connection with Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart. But even with the interest from this many programs, Hauser seems particularly excited about working with Kyle Whitthingham.

“#AGTG After a great talk with @alexwutangham, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball‼️#GoBlue〽️ 〽️ @CoachJayHill @jpcollinsjr_ @CoachApp35 @Coach_Davis22 @CoachDre_ @buford_football,” Hauser revealed on X.

Whittingham’s pursuit of Hauser is logical, as their 2027 class just has four commitments so far. They currently rank 3rd in 2027 in the Big Ten and 12th nationally. ‘It’s easy to see why Hauser is a priority for Michigan; he was the linchpin for a dominant Buford defense that allowed just 10.5 points per game last season. His stat line, 43 tackles, two for a loss, and an interception, showcases the on-field impact that has him in demand.

He has already visited Tennessee during their game against Oklahoma. He spent time building relationships with players and the defensive staff, including cornerback coach Willie Martinez. On top of that, his interest in Josh Heupel’s team might also increase after looking at Buford teammates linebacker Jadon Perlotte and running back Justin Baker to star early as freshmen. That early momentum can be a major trouble for Kyle Whittingham and the team.

It will be interesting to see if Kyle Whittingham can turn the upcoming stretch into real traction for the Wolverines. His track record suggests he knows how to win big, even when he’s not the early favorite.

Kyle Whittingham’s major success at Michigan

After a troubling season with Sherrone Moore’s firing and the loss against their biggest rival, Ohio State, Michigan finally seems to find peace under Kyle Whittingham. The impact is already showing as the Wolverines land an A-grade in the 2026 coaching hire from CBS Sports. What’s interesting is that only four teams earn that mark. CBS Sports’ Richard Johnson explained why Whittingham earned the honor and is considered a perfect fit for the team.

“It wasn’t exactly a stunner that Kyle Whittingham stepped down at Utah. He had been on retirement watch annually as he got older, but it was surprising that he ended up back in the game at Michigan,” Johnson said. “His identity should play well with the Wolverines, and the offense run by Jason Beck is tailor-made for Bryce Underwood.”

Despite joining in late, Kyle Whittingham kept the team intact with the 12th-ranked high school class and 16th-ranked transfer portal class. He addressed all the key issues head-on, from Bryce Underwood’s struggles with pocket issues and missing open receivers to the offensive line’s inability to protect him.

There was no dedicated quarterback coach to work efficiently with Underwood, but Kyle Whittingham got Jason Beck and Koy Detmer, who are focused on his development. With that momentum, can Kyle Whittingham take Michigan to the playoffs and win against their biggest rival, Ohio State? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.