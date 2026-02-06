Kyle Whittingham Makes Public Statement on 5-Star Savion Hiter as Michigan Gets Huge 2026 Update

In the cutthroat world of Big Ten recruiting, a coach’s early praise can define a player’s trajectory. For Michigan’s 2026 class, Kyle Whittingham has already singled out his crown jewel, and his words carry the weight of a championship-or-bust mentality.

“Savion, maybe the best back coming out this year,” Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said on the Big Ten Network. “He was a tremendously highly rated player, and he’s here now. He’s doing a great job, we’re in the workouts, and he’s doing very well. Really excited to see what he can do in spring ball.”

Michigan landed the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, Savion Hiter, filling a critical blue-chip need. The Wolverines beat out top programs like Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State after Kyle Whittingham identified Hiter as a potential game-changer and prioritized him accordingly.

While the Wolverines already had a commitment from three-star back Jonathan Brown, his decision to keep his options open amplified the need to secure an elite talent like Hiter. Plus, he fits exactly into the system of Michigan’s running back coach, Tony Alford. With that, Michigan’s tendency to “run the ball a lot” grabbed his attention.

Whittingham’s confidence is well-founded, as Hiter has dominated Virginia’s high school ranks. Despite missing three games last season, he still amassed 1,440 yards and 24 touchdowns, showcasing the elite production that made him the nation’s top running back prospect.

At 6 feet and 200 pounds, Hiter brings a complete skill set to Michigan’s team. Hiter has quick feet and power in his running style that draw comparisons to Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs. But the comparisons don’t just end with him. Hiter has been compared to Omarion Hampton, a talented player who was a first-round pick for the Chargers and also played for Michigan’s OC Chip Lindsey at UNC.

If Hiter can replicate Hampton’s success under Lindsey’s tutelage, Michigan’s offense could become one of the most formidable in the Big Ten.

Additionally, his chemistry with Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback in the 2025 class, developed during the spring, could really energize the program. Pairing Hiter with existing talents like Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes gives Michigan one of the deepest and most formidable young running back rooms in the country.

While Hiter represents the future, analysts are also bullish on Whittingham’s ability to win now, with some already mapping out Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff in his debut season.

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan gets primary backing

Michigan football is entering a transition under Kyle Whittingham, and its playoff path is already clear. Per CBS Sports, the Wolverines are projected to enter the playoffs as a 10 seed with a 9-3 record. They will face a challenging schedule that includes road games against Ohio State and Oregon, making their early wins even more crucial for their postseason chances.

Even CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford is high on Kyle Whittingham’s first year at Ann Arbor. According to Crawford, despite challenging road games, an early win over Oklahoma could turn things around for them. He also projects Michigan as the 10th seed in the CFP; that means they will be the 12th overall team and will face Texas Tech, with the winner set to meet Indiana.

Now, that loss against Indiana makes it a three-loss season for Michigan. However, in the 2026 season, analysts wouldn’t be dismayed if a three-loss team entered the playoffs, given the strength of the schedule. But let’s remember that last year, Texas was eliminated from the playoffs despite having a challenging schedule. So, it’s surely a risky gamble. Furthermore, Michigan will face pressure from conference rivals such as Penn State and Iowa, both of which have playoff aspirations.

With foundational recruits like Hiter secured for the future and a clear, albeit challenging, path to the playoffs in the present, Whittingham’s tenure is defined by high expectations from day one. The only question is how quickly he can deliver.