Kyle Whittingham Makes Strong Commitment to Former Michigan OL About Wolverines Tradition: “As Long as I’m Here…”

When Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan’s 22nd head coach, he knew winning games meant respecting the past. Instead of closing doors, he welcomed former players back to Schembechler Hall. In a recent clip shared by Football Alumni of Michigan (FAM), Whittingham made his vision clear during a chat with a former offensive lineman.

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“Well, I think it’s important [that] alumni stay connected to the program and to the university,” said Whittingham to former Michigan offensive lineman Andy Borowski this week in a video clip posted by FAM. “As long as I’m here, it’s going to be a big part of Michigan football. They’re welcome anytime they want in our practice facility. There’s so much tradition and history at Michigan. It’s just something that’s a very positive thing for our team.”

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Founded in 2016, Football Alumni of Michigan keeps former players connected long after their playing days end. Through its Teammate Assistance Program (TAP), the player-led non-profit provides critical backing for former athletes and staff facing unexpected financial, medical, or career hurdles. It ensures no Wolverine has to walk alone.

That safety net remains vital for the Michigan family. Andy Borowski, who now serves as the FAM chairman, explained that when describing the mission, TAP has helped teammates overcome hardship, restoring pride and proving that Michigan remains one team with one shared legacy.

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“TAP has helped many of our brothers overcome life’s adversities, restored their pride, and reminded them we are still One Team, One Legacy,” said Borowski.

Whittingham spent two decades building stability at Utah before moving to Ann Arbor. He did not grow up in the Michigan tradition, but his decades of head coaching experience taught him that a program’s culture relies heavily on honoring the leaders who laid the foundation before him.

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Whittingham arrived during a tumultuous coaching transition marked by off-field headlines and national scrutiny. To quiet the outside noise, the 66-year-old coach established firm discipline inside the building while taking extra care to protect the university’s historic identity.

“Michigan football was here before I got here, and after I leave, it’s still Michigan football,” said Whittingham during 2026 spring practice. “I’m really in a custodial role here, just making sure I’m not here to change any of that tradition or history.”

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The coach even met with former head coach Lloyd Carr, who led Michigan to a national title in the 1997 season. Whittingham also studied legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler’s philosophy to understand the program’s rich history.

That reverence earned him immediate respect from FAM representatives and former linemen. They saw a veteran coach who understood the assignment. Yet, respecting history does not mean Whittingham is afraid to update older team rules when he believes a change helps the current locker room.

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A different layer to Kyle Whittingham’s story

The new Michigan head coach has already broken a years-long tradition at Michigan, but that’s unlikely to hurt the school’s reputation. For years, the Wolverines only picked seniors to represent the school at Big Ten media days. But this season, the new head coach put an end to that practice and sent sophomore QB Bryce Underwood and junior RB Jordan Marshall as the team’s ambassadors.

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The new Michigan head coach had proper reasoning behind it. Rather than forcing seniority, he let the team vote, proving that honoring tradition works best when empowering the program’s next generation of leaders.

“I believe if you’re one of the best leaders, why should you be punished because you’re not a senior? And so it’s a team vote, not my vote. We let the team decide. We have two leadership factions, the captains and leadership council, and then their peers,” said Whittingham to the Free Press.

For the coach, the logic was simple. If a player has leadership qualities, seniority can’t be the boundary. Underwood and Marshall both flashed their ability to lead a team during last season’s performance and even this offseason. Can they carry the program in the upcoming season? Early indicators suggest both have the tools, but that remains to be seen.