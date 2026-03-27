Kyle Whittingham Makes Urgent Call to Fix College Football, Adds $50M Warning

As college football programs celebrate an unprecedented flood of money, one of the sport’s most respected coaches is sounding a dire alarm. Kyle Whittingham has shared a grim prediction. The Michigan head coach claims that if rosters soon start costing $50 million, the sport will drift even further from anything that looks sustainable to him.

“Well, it needs a complete revamping,” Kyle Whittingham said in his conversation with On3’s J.D. PicKell when asked what he’d like to change in college football. “I mean, you can’t just do one thing. I think it needs a complete overhaul. Where we are is not sustainable. NIL is becoming out of control.”

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Kyle Whittingham’s arrival in Michigan comes right as the sport fully steps into the revenue-sharing era that was born out of the House settlement in June 2025. Now, schools can cut checks directly to players, NIL collectives are still pumping money into rosters, and the line between college and pro football has become thinner than ever. And to make the whole thing even wilder, he dropped a number.

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“I think you’re going to see half a dozen or more teams in the next recruiting cycle,” he added. “27 have $50 million plus rosters. And it just can’t continue. And so we’ve got to rein it in.”

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The biggest concern here with the number is that if a handful of programs in 2027 are set to operate at $50 million, the rest are just existing. Not every program is subject to Texas-level wealth, and Kyle Whittingham knows exactly where that road leads. But the irony is that this is all happening after rules were put in place to stabilize things.

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Under the current structure, schools can share up to $20.5 million directly with athletes. There’s even flexibility now as an extra $2.5 million can be used, albeit with a 20% penalty. But it became fuel rather than establishing boundaries because NIL money is still flowing and turning recruiting into a scenario where players are chasing the bag more than fit and development.

“I don’t have the exact plan or the exact model,” Kyle Whittingham said. “But I know something that resembles an NFL minor league is probably a good starting point is trying to get a salary cap and some guardrails up on this thing.”

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The concern is valid. What happens when industries grow this fast without regulation? The powerhouses will compete at the highest level, while the lower-tier programs are in danger of going irrelevant.

With the direct revenue-sharing cap sitting near $23 million, hitting that $50 million mark means that the third-party boosters will have to crowdsource the remaining $27 million themselves. Expecting fans and local businesses to blindly cover that massive gap year after year is a fast track to donor fatigue. And While Whittingham is pushing for major fixes across the sport, he is also trying to control the one thing he can inside Michigan’s building.

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Kyle Whittingham’s culture reset is already underway

If you walk into Schembechler Hall right now, you’ll notice that the tone has changed. Meetings don’t “start” anymore because they begin early. An air horn blares, signaling that if you’re just walking in, you’re already late. It’s a small detail, but it tells you everything about how Kyle Whittingham operates hand in hand with accountability. And of course, the players were the first to notice.

“There’s a lot more accountability,” safety Rod Moore said. “The little things that make a team great. Not just the big, broad things that everyone else sees.”

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That accountability showed up in everything from punctuality to class attendance. As RB Jordan Marshall put it, “You need to be 10 minutes early to everything.” And perhaps, in this day and age, enforcing old-school discipline in a new-age sport is probably necessary. Because while the outside world is throwing around millions, Kyle Whittingham is building something that doesn’t rely on chaos. Even the workouts reflect it, as there are more early mornings, more intentional reps, and less wasted time.

So, while the sport debates salary caps and collective bargaining, Kyle Whittingham knows the clock is ticking. He wants the system fixed because even the wealthiest programs can’t outspend a broken model forever. And if those $50 million rosters are truly coming, his warning will soon sound overdue.