Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Goes All-In on Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Favored to Join SEC Powerhouse

The Michigan Wolverines have emerged as a strong contender for defensive lineman Kellan Hall, with head coach Kyle Whittingham’s program pursuing the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2028 class. The Wolverines’ push could give Oklahoma Sooners a new challenge in Hall’s recruitment, as the SEC powerhouse has long been viewed as Hall’s favorite.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to recruiting expert Steve Witlong of Rivals, Oklahoma currently holds an 84.7% projected chance of landing Hall, well ahead of competitors like Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Tennessee. Michigan has now entered the mix, with Hall himself pointing to his familiarity with Whittingham’s defensive scheme as one factor that could give the Wolverines an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m familiar with Coach Whittingham and his style of play defensively, so we will see where things go from here,” Hall said, according to an X post by Rivals, citing a report by Steve Wiltfong on On3.

That scheme is now being implemented on the field by Jay Hill, Michigan’s defensive coordinator and a longtime Whittingham assistant who spent over a decade under him at Utah before running his own programs at Weber State and BYU. The system is built around physicality, gap discipline, and the same relentless defensive identity that defined Whittingham’s 21-year run at Utah, one that produced a 177-88 overall record and a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. Whittingham’s defense demands elite edge talent, players who can win one-on-one, set the edge against the run, and generate consistent pressure without needing constant blitz help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall fits that mold. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2028 class and the top defensive lineman in the country regardless of position, a ranking that’s climbed steadily since he first cracked the national radar as a sophomore.

Hall’s production is just as impressive, as the two-way defensive lineman recorded 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 11 games during his sophomore stint with the Centurions, according to Matt De Lima of Sports Illustrated. He primarily lines up as a defensive tackle, but also proves his versatility by lining up as an edge rusher, utilizing his elite athleticism and physical tools to excel in both roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall already holds offers from a standout list of programs, including Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Miami Hurricanes, as well as in-state programs Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, both making early, aggressive pushes given his hometown ties. Louisville’s own odds sit at just 1.2%, trailing Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Ohio State in the current projections.

With Michigan now in the competition, Oklahoma still stands out as the team with the strongest position in Hall’s recruitment. The Sooners’ early advantage makes them a difficult team to dislodge, but Whittingham’s arrival gives the Wolverines a new angle that could make this race worth watching as Hall’s recruitment develops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellan Hall’s Recruitment Heats Up as Oklahoma Builds Early Lead

Hall, who currently attends Christian Academy of Louisville, had narrowed his focus in early July on Oklahoma Sooners, where he had taken four visits to Norman, pointing to a strong rapport with head coach Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall has also praised the program’s defensive line culture and its proven track record of developing players for the NFL, describing the recruitment as a “great trip” that lived up to the hype.

“He [Hall] said great visits to Norman, is already building a great connection with Brent Venables and that staff,” Steve Wiltfong said, during a 5-star 2028 INTEL video posted on Rivals YouTube channel on July 10. “Loves where they’re at as a program, the vibe around the football team, the environment. So the Sooners are certainly one of the schools setting the pace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sooners may have the early advantage, but Hall’s recruitment is far from settled. Wiltfong noted that Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami, and Kentucky are also pursuing the highly touted prospect, who has more than 25 offers.

“I will be narrowing my recruitment in late August,” Hall said, according to Trinton Breeze of Canes Insight. “I will make my top teams public. I’m not 100% sure, but depending on how things go, will announce my decision in December or next May at the latest.”

With Hall expected to release a top 10 list and take more visits this fall, the race could shift significantly before he makes a final decision.

ADVERTISEMENT



