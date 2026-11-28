Michigan and Ohio State needed no game clock at all on Saturday to show how heated The Game can get. The opening kickoff at Ohio Stadium ended with a flag on Michigan, and players from both teams rushed in. Tempers had already boiled over as the teams reached the field. Detroit Free Press reporter Tony Garcia described how fast it happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It didn’t take a single second off the clock before the benches cleared. Nico Andrighetto flagged for a personal foul after hitting OSU’s return man who called for a fair catch. There’s always juice for The Game,” Garcia wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michigan-Ohio State tension was already on display well before the opening kickoff. A little over an hour before the start, players and coaches in warm-up gear met near the end zone by the visiting tunnel. Voices got loud, and fingers were pointed, and Fox cameras recorded it all.

Officials broke it up quickly; nobody appeared to throw a punch, and nobody looked hurt. Clips of the exchange were all over social media within minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham had tried to calm the rivalry down months earlier, which made the scene look even stranger. The game “can be intense and emotional without the hatred factor,” Whittingham said.

On the opening kickoff, Ohio State’s Devin McCuin raised his hand for a fair catch, and Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto, a senior, hit him anyway. Officials flagged Andrighetto for 15 yards, which put the Buckeyes at their own 40. Players from both teams ran in and started shoving, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hurled a football into the stands during the pile-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes cashed in on the field position. More Michigan penalties kept the series alive, and freshman quarterback Luke Fahey hit Nate Roberts a few times to move the chains. Bo Jackson then caught a pass on the sideline, and officials spotted him at the 1-yard line.

He took the next handoff in for the score, and Ohio State led 7-0 with 11:32 left in the first quarter. Lineman Austin Siereveld pushed Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles into the ground after the touchdown, which set off one more round of jawing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy behavior is nothing new in this series. When Michigan won 13-10 in Columbus in 2024, some of its players tried to plant a flag on the Block O at midfield. That sparked a brawl; officers on both sides used pepper spray, and the Big Ten fined each school $100,000.

Playoff hopes were not part of this year’s version. Ohio State came in at 7-4 and Michigan at 6-5, with neither team holding a realistic path to the postseason. Smith made his own promise to the fans at Skull Session at St. John’s Arena before the game. “I promise you we are walking off that field victorious,” Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Buckeyes win would give them back-to-back victories over Michigan for the first time since 2018 and 2019. For Whittingham, the first play of the game ended with a personal foul and a crowd of players on the field.