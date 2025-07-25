Kyle Whittingham Moves On from Cam Rising as $4M Devon Dampier Gamble Comes Into Focus

Sometime, to move forward, you just have to rip off the band-aid. Utah’s entry into the Big 12 was initially explosive, with a 4-0 start that included a stunning 49-0 victory over Southern Utah. But Cam Rising’s season-ending injury threw a wrench in their plans, leading to a disappointing 5-7 finish. Now, the program may be moving beyond putting all their hopes on Rising. Kyle Whittingham is taking the reins with a fresh start, demonstrating that ending one chapter can be the key to writing a better one.

Cam Rising’s time at Utah was anything but easy. After transferring from Texas, he sat out the 2019 season. He then suffered a season-ending injury just one game into 2020. Then in 2023, a devastating knee injury kept him sidelined for the entire year. Despite starting only 28 games in six years with the Utes, he led them to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022 when he was mostly healthy. That made Kyle Whittingham’s team more dependent on him.

And it was pretty visible in last year’s fallout too. That’s what Brian Howell is pointing at: “I had to admire Cam Rising. I mean, he will probably forever be a Utah legend for taking them to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowls, but I feel like the fact that they’re no longer pinning their hopes on him is a good thing for this program to move on from him.” Even Utah’s beat writer Josh Furlong doubled down on the same and said, “It’s just, it’s just an interesting situation for a team to be in where you put all of your eggs in one basket and they really thought that they would be okay.”

That’s a straight fact. After two back-to-back successful seasons and a record of 8-5 and 10-4, Cam Rising became Utah’s only hope. Now, Furlong doesn’t blame Rising for the team’s fallout, but he draws a bigger picture where his constant on-and-off presence made things worse for the team. “You and I on the very last Pac-12 media days, you know, we were observing whether Cam Rising was doing well with his knee or doing different things that way... And they could have been, maybe, but I think it’s been a refreshing situation for Utah because they don’t have this hanging over their heads,” he said.

And Kyle Whittingham wasted no time rebuilding the roster, making a bold move to bring in former New Mexico star quarterback Devon Dampier. Dampier, who impressed last season with 2,768 passing yards, a 57.9% completion rate, and 12 touchdowns, quickly became a target. He’s not just a passer. Dampier also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns, showcasing his ability as a dual threat.

With an aggressive strategy in the transfer portal, the Utes are determined to rebound from last year. Given Whittingham’s history, it’s no surprise Utah is again a preseason favorite. In over 20 years as head coach, he’s only had three losing seasons, a testament to his leadership. With 21 new signees this offseason and FanDuel giving them +600 odds, the confidence in Whittingham to turn things around is high. The Utes are eager to prove that last year’s performance was just a temporary setback. But Devon Dampier isn’t the only one adding up to Utah’s winning hype.

Kyle Whittingham’s $4 million gamble pays off

Well, Devon Dampier isn’t coming alone to Utah, as he’s bringing serious talent with him. Jason Beck, after a stellar stint at New Mexico, preps for his 2025 debut as Utah’s OC, and excitement is high. As Josh Furlong is already going crazy over this move. “I think it’s huge. I mean, this is an offensive coordinator that took a team in New Mexico to the fourth-best offense in the country. Um, you know, with a team, let’s be honest, they’re not going to be on par with a lot of these Big 12 teams,” he said.

Beck’s recent performance is impressive. In 2024, he completely revamped New Mexico’s offense, turning it into a force to be reckoned with. The team led the Mountain West in both red zone and total offense, averaging an astounding 484.3 yards per game (4th in the FBS). His Lobos also finished second in the Mountain West and fifth nationally in rushing offense (253.6 yards), while topping the league and ranking fourth in the nation for first downs (298). As quarterbacks coach, Beck oversaw Dampier’s success, as he finished first in the league and 12th in the FBS for points responsible (188).

So, now if Jason Beck takes up the entire charge of the team’s offense, no one can stop the them. “And so, the fact that he was able to do that shows the level of talent. Now, if Kyle Whittingham truly gives him the autonomy that he said he did and that he will at Big 12 media days, you know, that’s a huge boon for success at Utah in the sense that you have now the offensive coordinator that knows the plays,” Furlong said.

It makes sense. A huge investment shows real trust in Beck’s caliber. Jason Beck is set to benefit significantly at Utah, securing a three-year contract that positions him among the Big 12’s top-earning assistant coaches. Following a $400k salary at New Mexico last season, Beck has essentially tripled his earnings, with Utah compensating him $1.25 million in 2025, $1.35 million in 2026, and $1.45 million in 2027. Now, with everything falling right into place, let’s wait and see if this is the year when Utah can come out on top.