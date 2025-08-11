Kyle Whittingham Not Naming Devon Dampier QB1 as Past Ghosts Put Future in Limbo

Last month, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham faced a big question: Who leads the WR group? Nearly a week into fall camp, he admits the answer is still unclear. “Less so [of a question mark],” said Whittingham, “but still not a true pecking order.” So, the Utes are starting to glimpse clarity, but Saturday’s live practice will be key to solidifying the lineup and making final calls. However, have they found the one at quarterback?

Well, preseason hype is soaring for Devon Dampier as he prepares for his first season as Utah’s starting QB. Already named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, he’s also in the running for the Maxwell Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, honors that celebrate excellence both on and off the field. On top of that, this week, Dampier earned another nod, landing on the Davey O’Brien National QB Award preseason watch list. But despite all the buzz, questions remain: can Dampier fully deliver as the team’s QB1?

On the August 10 episode of The Ruffino & Joe Show, Joe DeLeone and Blake Ruffino dove deep into Utah’s 2025 preview. When the topic turned to QB questions, Joe said, “Well, they have one. Damn, we just don’t know what Dampier could.” But Blake pushed back, pointing out, “They haven’t found one because, yes, he ran for 1,100 yards a year ago. He also had 17 turnovers. And he played in New Mexico.” Then he added, “The kid is highly athletic. He can make some plays. If you turn the ball over like that in the Big 12, you’re going to be on the outside looking in.” So, what are Dampier’s chances of being named QB1?

Here, Ruffino was clear, saying, “Don’t come and say, ‘Well, we found a quarterback,’ when you don’t know if he’s going to be turned on the phone at Utah, either to his defense.” Now, with past ghosts lingering, Kyle Whittingham remains cautious, not yet naming Devon Dampier QB1. And then, Ruffino and Joe DeLeone went back and forth on the challenges facing Devon Dampier.

Joe pointed out, “He is playing with a vastly better offensive line, far better weapons. So I would hope that he does hear that down a little bit.” But Ruffino fired back, stating, “Offensive line has nothing to do with you throwing it into quadruple coverage against five teams. It might. He might have a little bit. It ain’t got nothing to do with no quadruple coverage.” After that, Joe added, “If you don’t have pressure bearing down, he didn’t have anyone blocking for him in New Mexico. He doesn’t. He has no pressure bearing down on him, in his face.” Here, Ruffino was blunt:

“You don’t have turnovers, and said, you blame the offensive line. The number one rule of being a quarterback has not turned the ball over.” So, while Utah’s QB1 future remains in limbo, there’s one thing that could help Kyle Whittingham’s team become a Big 12 title contender.

Kyle Whittingham’s key to success

Last week, while waiting outside Utah’s practice facility, ESPN700’s Sean O’Connell asked a simple but crucial question: Can the Utes score one more TD per game than last season? It matters big. Utah finished 5-7, but 5 losses were by just one score. That extra TD could’ve flipped those games, turning a tough year into a 9-2 or even 10-2 season. But confidence is high in the defense, which ranked 2nd in the Big 12 despite heavy pressure. The offense, however, was 15th, and boosting it by just one TD per game would vault them into the top 8. Now, that balance could be the key to making Utah a serious Big 12 title contender in 2025. So, the question is, can they make it happen?

Well, Utah’s QB situation is turning heads with Devon Dampier stepping in as the clear frontrunner. Coming off a strong season, Dampier brings fresh hope to a position that struggled last year, where previous QBs ranked near the bottom in efficiency. Though concerns linger about how his Mountain West success will translate to the Big 12’s speed and pressure, Dampier’s athleticism and dual-threat ability fit perfectly in Jason Beck’s fast-paced, spread offense. Following that, Whittingham praises Dampier as a “big-play guy” ready to take advantage of an offense designed for his skill set, promising more explosive plays and a dynamic attack. But on the ground and at receiver, questions remain.

Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker looks poised to lead the rushing attack, though his blocking issues may limit a bell-cow role, potentially opening opportunities for a committee approach. However, the WR room leans heavily on transfers, with Tobias Merriweather’s potential clouded by inconsistent past performances and Larry Simmons struggling in metrics. Then Ryan Davis, familiar with Dampier from New Mexico, could emerge as the reliable target amid uncertainty. So, the Utes have pieces, but will it all come together for a breakthrough season?