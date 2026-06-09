Kyle Whittingham on Alert as Michigan’s 7200-Yd QB Commit Takes Surprise Official Visit to Service Academy

Kyle Whittingham’s recruiting grip just loosened. Just when Michigan appeared to have locked down Kamden Lopati, a coveted 4-star QB commit from West Valley City, he made an unexpected visit to the U.S. Naval Academy.

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According to On3 Rivals’ Pete Nakos, Lopati is currently in Annapolis taking an official visit to Navy. This is surprising, considering he committed to Michigan in April after ending things with Illinois and Notre Dame. Many viewed the Wolverines as the natural landing spot because of the deep relationships he had built with coaches who previously recruited him while they were at Utah.

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In fact, Kamden Lopati’s family history with the Michigan head coach goes back decades. His father, Keith Lopati, was once a Utah high school RB who visited BYU before eventually signing with Hawaii. One player who hosted him during that visit was a young LB named Kyle Whittingham. Years later, when Utah started recruiting his son, he reminded the then-Utes head coach about that old connection.

“He was like the governor of Utah,” Keith Lopati said of Whittingham. “To get a one-on-one with him was crazy hard. We finally got that last year. I brought it up, and he started laughing. He goes, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember that.’”

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Those relationships became a major factor in Kamden Lopati’s recruitment. He developed strong bonds with Whittingham, OC Jason Beck, and several other members of the coaching staff. When those coaches later moved to Michigan, the Wolverines instantly became a serious player and eventually became the choice.

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That’s why this recent Navy visit raised eyebrows—especially since Lopati’s older brother, Karson, signed with the Midshipmen in 2022 and was last listed on the Navy’s 2024 roster. That family connection makes this visit more understandable, as this isn’t a random visit. Still, when a top-120 national prospect takes an official visit somewhere else after committing, people naturally wonder what’s happening.

Kamden Lopati recently wrapped up an impressive showing at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. Last season alone, he threw for over 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding another 730 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. The West standout recorded over 7,200 total yards and 73 touchdowns, per On3. Besides, he’s already recruiting other prospects to join him in Ann Arbor.

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“I’m talking to as many guys as I can,” he said. “The main ones right now are Dakota Guerrant and Joshua Dobson. Dakota is a local guy and he would be a great addition and I would love to throw it to him. Dobson is a great athlete as well. I’m talking to some others too and looking forward to helping to build this recruiting class.”

That’s usually what committed QBs do when they feel secure about their decision. And right now, despite the Navy visit, Michigan may still have the edge.

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Why Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan still holds the upper hand

Despite the Navy visit, there hasn’t been much evidence suggesting Kamden Lopati is seriously reconsidering his commitment. When he committed to Michigan, he clarified that relationships with the coaching staff were one of the biggest reasons behind his decision.

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“I have great relationships with the entire Michigan staff and that was big for me,” he told Rivals back in April. “All of those coaches were recruiting me when they were at Utah and picked things right back up when they got to Michigan.

“Coach Detmer and Coach Beck are great guys and great coaches and I really think Coach Whitt (Kyle Whittingham) will be able to have a lot of success right away at Michigan. He’s a great coach and I’m excited to play for him.”

Kamden Lopati already sounds like a recruit who believes in the people leading the program. West High coach Olosaa Solovi describes him as an “old soul” whose personality mirrors Whittingham’s. So yeah, the Navy’s official visit has created headlines and has certainly put Michigan fans on alert. But for now, the Wolverines still appear to have trust, relationships, and a QB who believes they can help him reach the NFL. And those things still matter more than one summer visit.