Kyle Whittingham Plotting Future Without Bryce Underwood at Bret Bielema’s Expense

Despite quarterback Bryce Underwood just entering his sophomore season, Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines are already making preparations for his replacement. Their plan involves attempting to flip a highly-touted 2027 quarterback, a move that would come at the direct expense of a Big Ten rival he has been committed to since last July.

Amid stiff competition from other programs, the Wolverines are looking to snatch class of 2027 quarterback Kamden Lopati from the Illinois Fighting Illini.

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“I have a great relationship with those coaches since they were recruiting me when they were at Utah,” Lopati said about the current Michigan staff under Whittingham. “Coach Detmer and coach Beck are great guys and great coaches and I really think Coach Whitt will be able to have a lot of success right away at Michigan; he’s a great coach.”

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The Wolverines may benefit from Lopati’s strong existing relationships with coaches now on their staff, a common factor in high-stakes recruiting battles. Though Bret Bielema’s Illinois remains in the driving seat, Lopati has kept his options open and is ready to flip his commitment if need be.

“I’m still committed to Illinois and feel good about them. It still feels like home but the trips are important to me. My plan is once I’m done with my visits, I’ll evaluate all my options and then make a final decision. Either to lock back in with Illinois and no more visits or open things up and that will likely be in July or August before my season.”

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The 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback is a four-star talent on the 247Sports Composite and ranks as the No. 114 overall player, the No. 9 quarterback and the No. 2 player from the state of Utah for the 2027 class. ‘Lopati has the production to back up the hype, putting up eye-popping numbers as an underclassman. In 2025 alone, he showcased his dual-threat ability by throwing for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding another 730 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

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His 2024 was equally productive, as he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards and 25 touchdowns. He then ran for 647 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

The Wolverines are expecting his visit on April 3. But despite the positives in their move for Lopati, they are in a serious competition with other programs. And just like there is a green light for them, there are chances he makes it to one or two other programs.

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Other possible landing spots for Kamden Lopati

Michigan isn’t the only program in the hunt for Lopati, who has already scheduled several other visits.

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“The plan is to take these unofficial visits, see where I like and then I’ll set my official trips based on that.”

He plans to visit the California Golden Bears, who are also top competitors, on June 12.

“It’s Tosh (Lupoi), I love the energy he brings. My dad has a great relationship with Nick Rolovich (Cal QB coach) going way back so having that already established is important. The whole staff has been recruiting me hard, not just one or two coaches. Jordan Somerville is another coach I feel a good connection with so there’s a lot of things I like about Cal right now.”

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The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are as good as a childhood dream for Lopati, and a flip to South Bend will not come as a shock to anyone.

“I can say there’s probably a good chance I’ll take on Notre Dame. Growing up, they were my favorite school. My brother went to the Naval Academy and Notre Dame always had a good rivalry with them. Navy didn’t want to offer me so I looked at Notre Dame as the next best thing so that’s how they ended up a favorite for me growing up.”