Kyle Whittingham’s Pursuit of 5-Star Michigan Target Takes Concerning Turn

The year 2026 has kicked off with an intense race on the recruiting trail, as programs across the country turn their full attention toward securing the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Class of 2027. As schools compete more fiercely, top institutions are doing everything they can to recruit the best students, showing that the fight for top athletes has started sooner than expected.

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Five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has offers flying in from everywhere, and Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan is fighting an uphill battle. Southern heavyweights like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and LSU are heavily outpacing the Wolverines in relationship-building, forcing Ann Arbor to play from behind.

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“They’ve been strong in heading my recruitment,”

Simien told Rivals . “I talked mostly with those coaching staffs for the past couple of months, knowing where most of the attention has been has been a big part of my recruitment.”

“As you go on these visits, you see who is gonna be there in your recruiting class, and you think I like being around these guys … There are good characters here … There are great academic programs here … It’s all about getting the full checklist now.”

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame has been a strong frontrunner and has scheduled many visits for him to show that they mean business.

“We went up there for junior day and learned about the traditions behind the college itself and the atmosphere,” Simien detailed. “When you go outside of the football side of the program, it’s a lot more academic-oriented than most places I’ve visited. Then getting to talk with other recruits, their commits, they guided me on the side of their religious reasons for going and picking that school.”

Simien has logged more visits with Texas A&M. They are also making a strong first choice for the OL. They are not hovering over him, but showing the culture and the essence of their team. It is not about recruiting a player but adding another family member to the team. Mike Elko is giving every head coach tough competition.

“My recruitment from Texas A&M is on more of a personal level,” Simien explained. “Getting to know me and my family, everyone in the building, and what’s going on with them. They’re doing a great job of getting to know my family and me on a personal level and understanding where we come from with our traditions and values.”

Lane Kiffin is not just the portal King as his recruitment skills are also top-notch. The first to offer him was from LSU, but long before Kiffin entered. During his visit to Baton Rouge, Kiffin did not step back in through a gala for Simien and his family.

“Seeing this version of LSU is different,” Simien said. “Understanding the new coaching staff is taking away some of the old things that were there and implementing some new styles and different techniques. Seeing the changes was new, especially on the developmental side of it. Those guys haven’t been in the weight room there long with the new staff, but there was a lot of change. The atmosphere down there is now different than what it was. It’s different.”

This aggressive push from Kiffin and Elko represents a concerning turn for Michigan. While Whittingham’s staff is trying to make inroads, Simien’s deep dive into the culture and developmental resets at SEC programs threatens to ice out the Wolverines entirely.

Albert Simien and his Michigan Visit

It is not an unnecessary hype that is revolving around Simien, Sam Houston High Schooler, who has a 34-inch arm and a heavy build, but that does not justify his athleticism.

He visited Michigan last week and described the visit as “wonderful.” This visit provided Simien with “lots of good information,” per McDowell, and now Michigan is in the running to lock in an official visit with him. The head coach needs to lock in if he truly wants to commit the youngster.

The delayed decision-making on his side is making everyone anxious as to where the 5-star recruit of the class of 2027 will go.