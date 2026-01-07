Kyle Whittingham Receives Michigan RB News as Difficult NFL Decision Hangs in the Air

Roster retention can still win in modern college football. Michigan lost Bryson Kuzdzal and Jasper Parker to the portal, thinning a running back room. Yet the picture has shifted quickly, and the latest development could define head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first offseason more than any portal addition as a key contributor inches closer to a defining decision.

“Michigan star junior running back Justice Haynes is strongly considering returning to college for another year instead of leaving for the NFL, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported on X on January 6.

Justice Haynes ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games before a season-ending injury, production that put him on draft boards despite limited availability. His decision is not final, but the implications are immediate, especially for a staff trying to retool the offense.

Justice Haynes’ 2025 season was brief. But he averaged 7.1 yards per carry, rushed for more than 100 yards in six of seven appearances, and led the Big Ten in rushing for a large stretch of the season. The only game he failed to clear 100 yards was the one against USC where he was injured early after gaining 55 yards. Even in a limited year, his efficiency forced defensive adjustments and shaped Michigan’s identity.

The injuries complicate the evaluation, but they also explain the hesitation about the draft. Justice Haynes was first injured at USC, missed the Washington game, returned against Michigan State, then suffered a foot injury that required surgery and ended his season. In that return against the Spartans, he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. It was a dominant performance followed immediately by uncertainty, and that tension still defines his decision.

Before Michigan, Justice Haynes logged 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries across two seasons at Alabama, serving more as a rotational piece than a running back. At Ann Arbor, he became the offense’s most consistent threat when healthy. NFL teams see the production and the burst, but they also see the medical file, which has tempered consensus projections into the Day 2 range rather than the top 50.

Draft projections are aligned on that caution. Pro Football Network projects Justice Haynes as a Day 2 pick with top-100 potential. NFL Draft Buzz cites second-round upside, while ESPN and Bleacher Report see a Round 2-3 outcome as realistic. The consensus places him between RB3 and RB5 in the class, a strong profile that still leaves money on the table if another college season restores durability and volume.

If Justice Haynes returns, Michigan’s running back room could become the nation’s most complete. Jordan Marshall is already back after confirming his return at the Citrus Bowl. 5-star freshman Savion Hiter, the top RB recruit in the country, is arriving with expectations of immediate impact. Add Haynes to that mix, and Kyle Whittingham and OC Jason Beck would have depth, contrast, and experience. That possibility leads directly into the head coach’s larger challenge, which goes beyond one decision.

Roster retention as a test of Kyle Whittingham’s fit

On December 26, Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham under circumstances that demanded steadiness. The program had fired Sherrone Moore for cause following his arrest and felony charge. The roster immediately felt the pressure. The new head coach arrived from Utah with 21 years of head coaching experience and a reputation for adaptability, but the transfer portal window from January 2 to January 16 left little margin for error.

At his introductory press conference, Kyle Whittingham did not hesitate. He said “roster retention” is his first priority. He emphasized conversations with current players and recruits, framing the program’s future around continuity rather than replacement.

“It’s all about the players,” he said. “College football is all about players. If you’ve got good players, you’ve got a chance.”

Yet, the test has been immediate. As of Monday evening, 19 Michigan players had entered the portal, including OL starters Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague. Only one incoming transfer has been added, though the Wolverines have the resources to act. They also hold the No. 11 recruiting class nationally, led by 5-stars Carter Meadows and Savion Hiter, both of whom still plan to enroll despite the coaching change.

QB Bryce Underwood signaled his commitment to return after an uneven season that saw him throw for 2,428 yards, 11 TDs, and nine interceptions. But his decision to return in 2026 stabilized the offense. Pairing that stability with a potential Justice Haynes return would give Kyle Whittingham exactly what he asked for.