Kyle Whittingham Receives Super Bowl Champion Legend’s Emotional Message After Retirement News

The second-longest-tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS has now moved on. But what Kyle Whittingham has left behind is a 32-year-long history that runs for 379 games, including 253 as head coach. His total career wins passed Ike Armstrong for the all-time wins number. Now, with a resume that runs as deep as his, one can only imagine the impact he had on the players he coached. And that is exactly what is reflected in the emotional message of the 40-year-old.

Having played for the Utah Utes from 2003 to 2006, Super Bowl winner (2021) safety Eric Weddle gave his flowers on X to the head coach.

“I owe so much of my career and life to you. Took a chance on me when nobody would. Love you Coach! Enjoy the next chapter, you have earned it. @Utah_Football is in a better place because of YOU! Thank you will never be enough @UtahCoachWhitt,” Eric Weddle’s post read.

Weddle emerged as a star defensive back under Whittingham, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2003 and becoming a consensus All-American and two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year by his senior year in 2006. But what went on behind the scenes is what is not known to many.

During the Super Bowl week in 2022, Weddle mentioned that Urban Meyer didn’t want to give him a scholarship because of the lack of offers that he had coming out of high school, but Whittingham went to bat for him. Now, seeing him leave the very program after 21 seasons ought to be emotional for the 40-year-old.

The Utah Utes finished 3rd with a 10-2 record, only nearly missing out on the Big 12 Championship game. And just after the Kansas State win, Whittingham was rather emotional. He said it was about his seniors featuring for the last time at home, but the moment seemed more than that. Fans speculated about the retirement on X, but without any confirmation, they just grew anxious.

Then, Kyle Whittingham finally delivered the news.

“The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah. The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals, both on and off the field, has truly been a blessing.”

After Whittingham dropped the news, Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at Utah on Saturday. He will take over after No. 15 Utah plays Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the team warm up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Despite the update, Kyle Whittingham may not be retiring from coaching itself.

Will Kyle Whittingham coach again?

Whittingham’s retirement post read like he was leaving the Utah Utes, not college football. He left the program as the school’s all-time wins leader with 177 victories. Under his reign, Utah finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons. They even posted eight 10-win seasons during his tenure. The peak of his achievements was three conference championships, two Rose Bowl appearances, and going undefeated in 2008 with a 13-0 record.

For a head coach who has achieved this level of success and earned national coach of the year honors in 2008 and 2019, retirement may not be the right time just yet. The Athletic analyst Stewart Mandel reported on Whittingham’s future on X.

“Whittingham is not retiring, and could seek other coaching opportunities, a source tells @TheAthletic,” Stewart Mandel’s post read.

At 66, Kyle Whittingham may still have enough left to take on a new challenge. Given his experience and track record, several programs could be interested in bringing him in as their next head coach.