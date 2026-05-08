Kyle Whittingham Receives Surprise $2B Michigan Announcement on Friday

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan made an early bet on OpenAI. And in an era when college programs are struggling to find new revenue streams, the University can potentially secure a large financial sum. While OpenAI has not yet officially launched its initial public offering, analysts expect it to file in the second half of 2026, which would give Michigan a huge benefit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Investors managing Michigan’s endowments invested $20 million in OpenAI’s earliest fundraising efforts. That was before Microsoft came into the picture. The world was yet to see the ChatGPT platform. While making the investment, Michigan had set a “target redemption amount” of $2 billion. The information emerged from the ongoing litigation between Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on OpenAI’s recent valuation, which reached $852 billion following a record-breaking $122 billion funding round this March, Michigan’s stake is estimated to be worth roughly $2 billion upon an IPO.

Financial analysts from Reuters suggest that the company could be valued at up to $1 trillion at the time of the IPO. A member of Michigan Interactive Investments, business junior Joe Thummel, echoed the sentiment, believing that investing in AI could have significant economic value.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AI is probably the next industrial revolution. And I do not think that is a crazy statement. If you take the total addressable market of the entire service economy, people are trying to claim that’s where AI can get to now,” said Thummel last season in an interview with the Michigan Daily. “The whole (total addressable market) of what AI can touch is trillions and trillions of dollars. People are willing to invest because the amount of economic value that will come from AI is obviously tremendous.”

In early 2025, Michigan and OpenAI also formalized a $50 million NextGenAI research partnership, providing campus-wide access to AI resources and funding for faculty projects. The University was able to acquire high-performance computing resources to run complex AI simulations with the funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the endowment’s financial gain, OpenAI has a direct presence in the state of Michigan through the “Stargate” project, a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure facility in Washtenaw County expected to create thousands of jobs. It is expected to create nearly 2,500 union construction jobs and over 450 permanent, high-paying technical roles.

The facility will provide approximately 1.4 gigawatts of compute capacity, enough to power 750,000 homes. Simply put, it shifts Michigan’s economy toward advanced technology. Construction is currently underway, and OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar has not confirmed a specific date. But Sam Altman recently shared aerial footage of the first steel beams being installed at the site this March. However, Michigan’s investment in high-growth areas isn’t limited to AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan has a diverse portfolio

As of the latest reports, the University of Michigan manages a $21.2 billion endowment. While the recent focus has been on its “home run” with OpenAI, the overall strategy has been to branch out. Venture and Private Equity take up around 43% of its allocations, followed by 23.5% in real assets. Some portion has been dedicated to marketable equities and absolute return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, U-M was also among the first to move towards a net-zero carbon endowment by 2050. The University committed to that target five years ago and has shifted around $140 million into renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure funds while divesting from thermal coal projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

For FY2025, the endowment showed a 15.5% return, which outperformed the media university endowment (around 11%).