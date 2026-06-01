Kyle Whittingham Reportedly Making Move for 5-Star Georgia Commit as Potential Bryce Underwood Successor

Michigan pulled off a recruiting heist when it secured Bryce Underwood’s commitment, the No. 1 recruit who flipped from LSU. Now, head coach Kyle Whittingham is looking to replicate the same move with another player. Even after securing Kamden Lopati’s commitment, the program hasn’t slowed down its recruitment process. Whittingham is looking to bring a 5-star Georgia quarterback to Ann Arbor, who could potentially become Underwood’s successor.

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According to Rivals, Michigan has begun making a serious push to flip Jayden Wade, one of the crown jewels of the 2028 recruiting cycle. And this one comes with a visit to Ann Arbor, now being planned. That’s a big sign because recruits don’t schedule visits to schools they’re finished considering.

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“Michigan came up to IMG, and they were watching me play, and they asked me if my options were still open,” he told Rivals. “I told them my options were still open, so they wanted to take more of a deeper dive in recruiting me. I’m going to end up taking a visit there soon.”

Kirby Smart faces his first serious flip threat since Wade’s November 2025 commitment. For months, Jayden Wade looked like one of the safest commitments in the country, with the Bulldogs beating out Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida, and Washington for his commitment.

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Jayden Wade publicly backed the Bulldogs, celebrated Georgia’s SEC Championship online, and praised the program’s NFL development track. Back in February, he let the nation know where his loyalty lay via 247Sports.

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“I’m all the way locked in with Georgia,” he said. “I might visit a couple other schools, but nothing has changed with Georgia. Nothing is changing with Georgia. I feel like if you want to go to Georgia, and you want to get developed early, and really get developed for the NFL, for the league, or where you want to get to, Georgia’s the spot.”

For the immediate future, though, Michigan already views Kamden Lopati as the QB behind Bryce Underwood in 2027. Jayden Wade would represent the next wave, and the Wolverines’ interest is understandable. Rivals’ Charles Power described the 6’3, 195-pounder as one of the most physically gifted QBs in the 2028 cycle. And then there’s the numbers.

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Jayden Wade took over IMG Academy as a sophomore and guided them to a 9-0 record as a starter while throwing for 1,383 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also added 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. And here’s where Michigan may have found its strongest recruiting pitch. The Wolverines already have Bryce Underwood. And Wade wants to see what they’re doing with him.

Bryce Underwood could influence his potential replacement

Michigan’s pursuit isn’t just about facilities, NIL opportunities, or championship aspirations. It’s about QB development. Jayden Wade openly admitted that one of the biggest reasons he wants to visit Ann Arbor is to watch how OC Jason Beck and QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. are developing Bryce Underwood.

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“Plus, they have Bryce Underwood, so I want to see what they’re doing with him and how they’re making him better,” he told Rivals. “It’s super important because we both play the same type of game, so if they do well with Bryce Underwood, there is potential they could do good with me.”

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As his comments suggest, Jayden Wade is evaluating Michigan based on evidence as much as promises. He sees similarities between his game and Bryce Underwood’s and wants proof that the Wolverines can maximize that skill set.

This development doesn’t mean Georgia is suddenly in danger, as he has stated he’s solid with the Bulldogs. But for the first time since his commitment, Kirby Smart appears to have intense competition with Michigan, who are already building a QB pipeline. Bryce Underwood is already on campus to help Kyle Whittingham. Kamden Lopati is on the way. And now Jayden Wade is seriously considering taking a closer look.