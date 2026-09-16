Kyle Whittingham Reveals Bryce Underwood’s Unthinkable Move to Save His Michigan QB Job

A week ago, Bryce Underwood’s quarterback job looked anything but secure. His 12-of-22 showing against Western Michigan left Michigan searching for answers, while Kyle Whittingham’s declaration that the position was not “infinite” added another layer of pressure.

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But Underwood didn’t fold. He answered against Oklahoma, guiding Michigan to a 17-0 win. Now, Whittingham has revealed the conversation behind his turnaround.

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“And to his [Bryce Underwood] credit, he was absolutely receptive to that. You know, he’d had no pushback. He said, “Coach, whatever it takes to win this game, what you can do is what I’m willing to do.” And so, that was probably the biggest factor in the game: the rush yards that you provided us,” said Whittingham in his conversation at the Triple Option.

Against Oklahoma, Underwood completed 9 of his 17 passes for 111 yards. However, it was not his passing numbers that set him apart from his Week 1 performance, but the way he controlled the game. His composure, decision-making, and ability to threaten Oklahoma with both his arm and legs completely shaped the game in Michigan’s favour.

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The biggest factor that brought him back into the serious QB debate was his impact as a runner. Underwood piled up 87 yards on 18 carries and repeatedly extended possessions.

He delivered the defining play late in the opening quarter, keeping the ball, slipping through Oklahoma’s defense, and racing 38 yards for a touchdown. The play showcased just how dangerous he can be outside the pocket.

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In the Week 1 game against Western Michigan, what really kept Underwood from performing at his best was the fact that he seldom used his legs effectively. He ran the ball just nine times, which became a problem that even the head coach acknowledged, admitting that they entered Week 1 without a proper plan.

“We, as coaches, didn’t have a good plan for Bryce the first week. We readily admit that. And I think we did a much better job of tailoring things to his skill set. And hopefully we can continue to do that in the future,” said Whittingham.

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After learning from their Week 1 mistakes, the coaching staff made sure Underwood had enough opportunities to run the ball, and he delivered against Oklahoma. The Wolverines deliberately expanded his role on the ground, and the move paid off as his rushing ability became a major part of the offensive attack.

“The QB run game is always going to be a part of what we’re doing,” Whittingham said. “We can’t go too crazy with it because there’s a finite amount of times you can carry the ball and you put yourself in harm’s way too much, then something will happen that’s not good. But he definitely had a huge impact on this past game, and he’s a very good runner.”

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Michigan’s rushing attack has been impressive so far, thanks to Bryce Underwood, but a major concern for both him and the team is the lack of production through the air. The Wolverines rank last in the Big Ten, averaging just 140.5 passing yards per game.

Despite opening the season 2-0, Kyle Whittingham admitted Monday that Michigan must find greater consistency in the passing game if it hopes to reach the playoffs. Their next game against UTEP could be a good opportunity to improve their passing game, but will they make any changes?