Kyle Whittingham Reveals Michigan’s Biggest Offensive Concern That Still Worries Him After Oklahoma Upset

Michigan just earned a massive Week 2 victory over No. 11 Oklahoma, who were favored to beat the Wolverines, but head coach Kyle Whittingham looked like a guy who had just lost his car keys. The Wolverines are sitting happy at 2-0, yet Whittingham refused to enjoy the moment. Looking at how his offense struggled to run smooth plays, it is easy to see why the veteran coach is still sweating the details.

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Standing at the microphone during his post-game press conference, Whittingham pointed right at the main problem breaking his team’s momentum: yellow flags. Penalties stalled drives before Michigan could reach midfield. The exact same discipline issues that bothered the Wolverines in their Week 1 opener against Western Michigan came back, turning easy third downs into long-yardage nightmares.

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“We’re not sitting here patting ourselves on the back and saying we have all the answers, but we were certainly more efficient than last week,” Whittingham told the reporters after the game. “Certainly had much more energy and passion, certainly had better execution. We did much better with most of the statistics. We still aren’t making enough first downs.”

“Too many penalties – penalties extend drives when we’re out on defense, and it puts us behind the chains on offense too many times. So we got another 90 yards in penalties this week, which has got to get reeled in. But we’re up on the turnover margin. Last week we lost it by minus-3. I think we’re plus-1 or plus-2.”

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Michigan’s penalty issues have followed the team from the season opener, as the Wolverines were flagged 11 times for 90 yards against Oklahoma while the team committed nine penalties in the opener against Western Michigan. Whittingham believes those mistakes could change the flow of the game, whether it’s a drive starting at second-and-15 instead of second-and-5 or a defensive stop turning into another Oklahoma possession because of a late hit.

For a head coach like Whittingham, who built his entire reputation on tough, physical football, this lack of operational discipline is a massive red flag. When an offense repeatedly backs itself up 10 yards before a snap, it forces young playmakers to take wild risks. Michigan managed to pull through because the defense stood tall, but living on defensive heroics every week is a dangerous game in high-level college football.

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Whittingham’s concern is that Michigan keeps putting itself in difficult situations before the other team even has to earn the ball. The running game witnessed Bryce Underwood making a few costly mistakes, leaving the defense to keep the Wolverines in control of the game.

However, Whittingham found real progress in turnover margin. Michigan was minus-3 in turnovers against Western Michigan, but against Oklahoma, the Wolverines finished on the positive side. He believes such improvements are more important than penalty numbers because giving the ball away can change the game more quickly than a 15-yard flag.

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Though Underwood’s career-high 18 carries raised some questions, Whittingham confirmed they were part of a bigger plan, emphasizing that the quarterback’s workload was tied to how he wanted to play against different opponents each week.

“Absolutely part of the game plan and should have been a few more,” Whittingham said. “We had some reads that were poor reads, but the young running back is clamping down on the ball, so Bryce couldn’t get it out of there. But it was part of the plan. And we still understand that we need to get the throw game into higher gear and get more production there. That’s coming out of this game, we’ve got plenty to work on.”

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Underwood’s athleticism and ability to make big plays helped Michigan lead in Week 2, though they faced a tough, physically dominant Oklahoma defense. But Whittingham does not want that to become a long-term identity for the offense. He expected the passing game to step up before Michigan starts facing tougher Big Ten defenses.

College football data shows that consistently playing behind the chains slashes a team’s drive-success rate by nearly half, turning manageable games into uphill battles. While Michigan survived against Oklahoma, taking 90 yards in penalties against elite Big Ten pass rushes like Ohio State or Penn State will be fatal. When you are forced into obvious third-and-long situations, defensive coordinators can pin their ears back and blitz, leaving a young quarterback with zero room for error.

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Michigan gets a breather next week as they face UTEP on September 19 in Ann Arbor, giving them a chance to clean up on penalties and get more on the passing game before they play against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 4. Though two consecutive wins are by all means a great start for the season, Whittingham believes it’s not close to the final result he has envisioned for the program.