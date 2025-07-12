Kyle Whittingham Reveals True Intentions as Cam Rising Fallout Clears Devon Dampier’s Path, Per Insider

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Utah’s Big 12 aspirations might have stalled last season, but don’t just count them out yet. After a blazing 4-0 start in 2024, highlighted by a dominant win of 49-0 against Southern Utah, high expectations rose until quarterback Cam Rising’s season-ending injury totally derailed their title hopes, resulting in a 5-7 record. But coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t dwelling on the past. With Devon Dampier leading the offense and key players solidifying the line, Utah is ready to make some real noise in the Big 12 this season.

A few months back, Utah’s former QB Cameron Rising announced his retirement from football after suffering a significant injury to his throwing hand. Last season, after starting for 3 games, his season ended on a weird note. But now he’s stepping into a new role as OC at Newbury Park High School. And after his fallout, it’s Devon Dampier’s chance to shine this season and lead Utah back to its footing.

Even Crain & Company’s Andy Stapels recognized their standard and laid out Kyle Whittingham’s master plan for his breakout season. “Nobody in the Big 12 matches up physically with those Oregon and Washington teams of the late Pac-12. Utah was capable of going toe-to-toe with them. I mean, Utah had two consecutive Pac-12 titles, remember? Washington then won the last one. But Kyle Whittingham has been able to build in the trenches over and over again,” Staples said. That’s a straight fact. Utah went 8-5 in 2023 and 10-4 back in 2022. So, it’s not a team that’s new to winning.

Now, what are Kyle Whittingham’s true objectives for his team’s success this season? “I actually talked to him about this yesterday. He just wants to smash you. And to have a quarterback that can run for a thousand yards allows him to smash you. And I think probably you’re going to have to load the box. And that, you know, look—Devon Dampier’s probably not an NFL quarterback, but that’s okay. He’s a good college quarterback,” Andy Staples revealed. That’s a straight fact. Devon Dampier can be an emerging leader this season. This guy threw for 2,768 yards with a completion rate of 57.9% and had 12 interceptions and TDs.

Last season, Utah’s QB situation was nothing but a mess, but this year, with a rising QB and key pieces around him, things might turn for Kyle Whittingham’s team. “When you think about it, the Cam Rising injury in the Rose Bowl after the 2022 season really affected the next two Utah seasons without a doubt—a lot… Their quarterback situation was horrible last year. It’s very different this year. They go get the OC from New Mexico and Devon Dampier, the quarterback for New Mexico, who rushed for 1,000 yards and then threw for a bunch of yards. He comes with,” Staples pointed. With Jason Beck and Dampier’s duo back this year, both of them are ready to make an impact.

Utah’s offense is humming, thanks to coach Kyle Whittingham’s focus on adding key pieces to the team. Anchored by standout tackle Spencer Fano and bolstered by All-Big 12 talents Caleb Lomu and Tanoa Togiai, this powerful unit will give Devon Dampier the protection that he needs to thrive. Even their running back room is pretty solid.

With players like Wayshawn Parker, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry at Washington State, adding serious punch, and NaQuari Rogers bringing explosive speed into the mix, Utah’s backfield looks dangerous. Then there’s TE Dallen Bentley, who’s a red-zone threat, and Dampier’s connection with top target and former teammate Ryan Davis is already electric. So now you can understand why Andy Staples said, “I don’t know that anybody else in the Big 12 has an offensive line that talented.”

Now, you know why Whittingham made his way straight to the team despite a rough season.

Kyle Whittingham’s reason for taking the reins in Utah again

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah legacy is already pretty solid. Tied with Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy for second-longest FBS tenure, his 167-86 record boasts a 64.7% bowl winning percentage. His influence extends beyond wins; including his assistant coaching years, he’s been part of 252 victories. From 2014 to 2023, Utah enjoyed ten consecutive winning seasons, multiple Pac-12 championships, and consistently strong competition. So, leaving a team after experiencing such a level of success with them is far from reality.

Even Kyle Whittingham isn’t quite ready for retirement. Rumors of retirement swirled, but the long-tenured Utah coach confessed at the Big 12 media days that the Utes’ poor 2024 performance prompted his decision to coach them for another year. “I couldn’t step away on that note,” Whittingham said. “It was too frustrating and too disappointing. Had we won the championship last year, I might not be sitting here.”

This candid response shows that he is not letting a losing season define his entire career. But the team already has a coach standing on the sidelines to take over the reins after Whittingham’s retirement. That’s Utah’s DC Morgan Scalley, who’s not just a program’s head-coach-in-waiting but also a key part in bringing Dampier’s former OC Jason Beck into the team. Now, even if he’s not taking up the head coaching role, that familiarity could sure turn things for Utah this year.

Now, with key pieces and an experienced offensive troop, let’s see how this season turns out for them.