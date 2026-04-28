Kyle Whittingham Says Utah’s ‘Hundreds’ of Hurdles Played a Big Part in His Michigan Decision

Kyle Whittingham built quite an enduring legacy with the Utah Utes. But when it was time to leave, he made no hesitation. While answering questions about his controversial exit, Whittingham underscored that the reason for his exit was the wall of limitations, which only a move to Michigan could break.

“I’d have been pissed off at myself down the road had I not taken the job,” Kyle Whittingham told USA TODAY Sports. “I loved my time at Utah, and I won’t say anything bad about it. But there were certain things we just didn’t have.”

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Considering the resources he had, Whittingham was overperforming with the Utes. He had to ensure the program kept competing for 21 seasons, despite the minimal resources at his disposal. To prove he did not fully have his way, he mentioned how the program’s leadership turned him down “hundreds” of times when it came to him making decisions that would enhance the team’s competitiveness.

In essence, the Utes are the reasons why college football never got to see Whittingham win a national championship, other than a contentious 2008 win, as there were several hindrances to him having his way with the program.

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Despite the limited resources, he became the winningest coach in their history with a 177-88 record and an 11-6 bowl record. He also won three conference titles with them and led them to a 10-2 record in the 2025 season before his exit.

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According to the Utes’athletic department, the football program reported expenses of about $51 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

On the other hand, his new program, the Wolverines, reportedly spent $261.6 million in 2025, with $87.1 million on just coach and staff compensation. They also had travel expenses of $13.9 million, recruiting expenses of $6.1 million, and $3.9 million in educational benefits.

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Whittingham’s choice to join the Wolverines is the former Utes coach allowing himself to truly compete. With the Wolverines, he finds himself in an environment that has won 12 national championships and won or shared 45 league titles.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Utah Sep 20, 2025 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the team warm up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobxGrayx 20250920_cec_gb6_015

The program recently won a national championship after the 2023 season with coach Jim Harbaugh, and needs a coach, like Whittingham, to return them to championship days after Sherrone Moore’s stint was marred by a scandal that culminated in his firing.

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Expectedly, his role in Ann Arbor comes with more pressure. But what is pressure for a man who has carried out a daily 90-minute workout regimen for over 6,500 days? Whittingham is well aware of what he is in for and is definitely up to the task.

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“Didn’t need to see it,” Whittingham added. “Knew what it was, knew the challenge, wanted the challenge.”

Michigan has the tools he needs for the first time in his career. Rather than settle for the conditions he was given by the Utes, he has chosen to test himself with the very best and see where his courage leads him.

Kyle Whittingham never wanted to leave Utah despite hurdles

It was never Whittingham’s decision to exit Utah. In fact, after the 2025 season, he contacted the program and expressed his desire to stay. However, he presented the program with several conditions for a contract extension.

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Whittingham requested a salary raise, not just for himself alone, but also for his assistants. He then added a request of $20 million in NIL funds, which aimed to make the program more competitive

Unfortunately, the Utes declined his requests and were willing to only offer him a salary increase with the condition that Morgan Scalley, the coach-in-waiting, would have “full oversight in decision making”. This disagreement was what ultimately led to Whittingham’s departure.

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However, what seemed like an unfortunate event for Whittingham when the Utes turned down his conditions is what has now given him a better platform to compete in college football.