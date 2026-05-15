Kyle Whittingham Secures Commitment From Son of Michigan Heisman Winner

After securing a legacy recruit for the 2026 class in Tommy Carr, Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan landed one more for the 2027 class. He is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound safety from Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Florida. The 2027 DB is arriving in Ann Arbor to follow in the historic footsteps of his father, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner.

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The son of former Michigan CB Charles Woodson Sr., Charles Woodson Jr., has committed to Michigan, as reported by On3‘s Hayes Fawcett. He chose Michigan over notable scholarship offers from Oregon, FSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

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Even Rivals’ RPM predicted a 99.7% chance of the Wolverines securing the safety. Michigan’s safeties coach, Tyler Stockton, played a major role as a primary recruiter for Woodson Jr.

“Obviously, it’s a new coaching staff, too. I don’t know too much, but I got to sit down and talk to coach (Tyler) Stockton, the safeties coach,” said Woodson Jr. during his visit last month. “It was a good first impression. Coach Whittingham is establishing a culture over there, an old-school culture. I think it’ll be good for Michigan.”

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Now, he becomes the 10th commitment for Michigan’s 2027 recruiting cycle, following back-to-back commitments from four-star WR Quentin Burrell and DL Xavier Muhammad. Although Woodson Jr. is a 3-star prospect, there’s no doubt about his talent. He recorded 73 total tackles and eight pass breakups as a junior in his high school in 2025.

“He’s dynamic,” said his high school head coach, David Aubrey. “He’s explosive. Has a very high football IQ. Does well, very diverse, does well in zone coverage and man coverage. What I think is the most impressive thing is how physical he is.”

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Now, the 3-star 2027 safety will follow in his father’s footsteps. From 1995 to 1997, Woodson Sr. had one of the most legendary careers at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to an undefeated 12-0 national championship season in 1997 and catching 11 passes for 231 yards. He beat out Tennessee QB Peyton Manning for the Heisman. After his junior year, Woodson Sr. left school and was drafted 4th overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

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In 2018, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. With his son, Kyle Whittingham’s era could see this kind of talent on display if the 2027 safety stays with the Wolverines.

Why did the 2027 safety choose Michigan?

Michigan extended an offer to Charles Woodson Jr. in June 2025. Following that, in October 2025, he took his first trip to Michigan to watch the Wolverines play Wisconsin in their Big Ten home opener. Then this April, on his second trip, he toured the Michigan facilities with his father and walked through the Lloyd Carr tunnel. But what stands out to the safety?

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“The staff was really cool, too. Just seemed like good people. One thing that stood out is just that you could tell the coaches really care for the players. That’s an important thing,” said Woodson Jr.

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Beyond all these factors, you can’t overlook the opportunity to play at his father’s alma mater. “We’re pretty excited about it. I mean, it’s where my dad went, so it’s pretty special, and it’s a huge program, so it means a lot,” stated the 2027 defensive player.