Kyle Whittingham Sends Strong Message as Dusty May Leads Michigan to MBB Championship Game

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team just made their first Final Four appearance since 2018 after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Luckily, their journey to the national championship is not a lonely one; they have the entire program behind them. Michigan Wolverines football coach Kyle Whittingham sent coach Dusty May and his team a message of support just before their conquest and also made a promise to the fans.

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“Hey Michigan fans, here at the final four. Go blue. Michigan’s going to get it done tonight. Here we go,” Kyle Whittingham said at Lucas Oil Stadium before the game. “It’s incredible. We got so many good programs in the athletic department and we’re going to make you proud of the football team as well.”

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Kyle Whittingham, who arrived at Michigan three months ago, has found a nearby inspiration for his football team. They do not have to look far to catch the winning mentality they need for an impressive 2026 season. Right on their campus, Dusty May and his basketball team are showing themselves as good examples.

The Wolverines’ 91-73 Final Four victory over the Wildcats was the culmination of a dominant tournament run under May, who has now reached this stage twice in his career. The team’s excellence is undeniable; they’ve won every tournament game by double digits and exploded for over 90 points in five of those contests, showcasing the high-powered offense May has installed.

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But things were not this way before May’s arrival. Michigan was coming off its worst season ever, with only eight wins. May’s first season saw them win the Michigan Big Ten Tournament title before qualifying for the national championship this season.

Whitingham has a similar path to May. He was also brought into the program to lift them from their struggles after a rough walk with Sherrone Moore. May’s predecessor, like Sherrone Moore, also had an eight-win season prior to May’s arrival. Now, Whittingham also has to find a way to revive the Wolverines’ football team from an eight-win season. They last won the national championship in 2023 with Jim Harbaugh.

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The two coaches bring vastly different career arcs to Ann Arbor, which could create a unique blend of leadership. While May is a relative newcomer to head coaching, having worked his way up through various assistant roles before taking the helm at FAU in 2018, Whittingham represents institutional stability, having spent his entire career at Utah, including 11 seasons as an assistant before becoming head coach.

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Dusty May is a fan of Whittingham

Whittingham moved to Michigan after 21 years coaching the Utah Utes, with 18 winning seasons and eight 10+ win seasons. His longevity in college football has built a solid reputation, leading to a warm reception from the Wolverines. Interestingly, Dusty May had more than just a warm reception for him.

“As far as message to him, he doesn’t need any message from me,” May said in his message to Whittingham upon his arrival. “He’s been doing it for a long time, and I’ve heard only great things about him. I have a couple friends that actually played basketball at Utah, they’re connected to that university, and immediately after him getting the job, they were sending me messages about how we’re gonna enjoy working with him and cheering for his teams.

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“And so, I’m a fan. I think his ability to coach ball is obviously at the highest level. He seems like a really balanced family guy. And so, I’m sure he’s someone that I’ll lean on for some advice and enjoy learning from because he’s done this at a high level for a very long time. He’s very, very well-respected in college athletics.”

With May leaning on Whittingham for advice and Whittingham drawing inspiration from the basketball team’s run, Michigan Athletics appears to be fostering the exact collaborative culture it needs to pursue championships on all fronts.