Kyle Whittingham Sends Warning to Big 12 With Squad Revelation After Bold Utah QB2 Decision

Final prep work for the upcoming season has begun for the Utah Utes. Fall camp is officially underway in Salt Lake City. Coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is optimistic for a new offensive scheme, led by an exciting dual-threat QB1 under center. This could bring the Utes back in the mix for a conference championship in 2025. Just with a bit of a surprise. Utah announced that it had signed Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1-ranked junior college TE according to 247Sports, to the 2025 roster, and not 2026, as expected.

The message from Whittingham’s first media session? Utah isn’t interested in sympathy or nostalgia. They’re aiming to stomp into the Big 12 like they’ve been there all along. “Well, we got a quarterback who’s a true dual threat. He can rush for 1,000, he can throw for 2,500. So that’s the starting point,” Whittingham said, without blinking about the offensive identity.

“We’ve got two or three running backs that have really made their way to the forefront. We’ve got some utility guys, Nate Johnson, Hunter Andrews, JJ Buchanan, guys like that who are kind of able to do several things. Smith Snowden’s looking good on offense. That’s been a good addition for us. And Landon Barton’s doing some good things on offense. So we’ve got a lot of options right now.” It’s no secret that Kyle Whittingham has long preferred physical, trench-dominant football with a defense-first attitude. But this fall camp is different.

The QB room is explosive. Devon Dampier has seized the QB1 job and is clearly the engine behind Utah’s retooled system. His ability to push tempo, extend plays, and turn a busted read into a chunk gain has elevated Utah’s ceiling. “Saw some really good things. Wayshawn Parker had some nice physical runs, NaQuari Rogers as well, Devon (Dampier) moved the first-team offense up and down the field. So a lot of good stuff,” Whittingham said. “A long ways to go obviously, but we have 19 more practices to get it done.”

And yet, it’s not just Dampier turning heads. Whittingham’s staff made a bold move in naming a flashy new QB2 early, though they’re keeping that reveal close to the vest for now. What’s more important is the speed at which the newcomers are catching up. With over 30 new players absorbing the playbook, Utah’s ability to avoid the typical installation hiccups is turning heads across the league. It helps that a few names are already forcing their way into the spot. WR Tobias Merriweather, the 6-foot-4 transfer from Cal, has brought the vertical threat this offense lacked in 2024, and Daidren Zipperer has returned as one of the few carryovers with chemistry in the system.

It’s impossible to ignore the turnover. Utah lost six starting receivers to the NFL this offseason. That’s not a typo. It gutted the room, but it also opened the door for merit-based competition. And that’s exactly what Whittingham wants. “We’ve got three or four guys that are playing at a very high level,” he said of the starting outside cornerback battle. “It’s not waiting for someone to step up and play at that level. We’ve got three or four guys doing a really good job. No one’s just really separated themselves.”

This roster doesn’t have to wait on talent to emerge. It’s already surfaced. Sophomore RB Wayshawn Parker looks primed to break the 1,000-yard mark. Rogers brings inside juice. Dampier might be one of the most underappreciated QBs in the league. And the supporting cast? Nate Johnson, Hunter Andrews, and JJ Buchanan are proving to be more than gadget pieces. They’re glue guys in an offense built to move.

Utah’s QB2 race is a battle between 2 contenders

If Utah’s QB room were a TV show, QB1 would already be cast, rehearsing his lines, and prepping for opening night. But the battle for QB2? That’s still a live audition. Kyle Whittingham made it clear after the first week of fall camp: Devon Dampier is the guy. The show’s leading man. No controversy there. But behind him, the QB2 race between sophomore Isaac Wilson and true freshman Byrd Ficklin is still very much neck-and-neck.

“The latest update in the battle to be Devon Dampier’s backup is, well, not much of an update,” Whittingham joked earlier this week. Both Wilson and Ficklin have flashed, and Whittingham isn’t ready to tip the scales either way. “Isaac is playing really well and so is Byrd,” he said. “We’re going to continue that, hopefully not for a lot longer, but it’s not the same urgency as if you were battling for QB1.”

Coach emphasized there’s no pressure on the timeline just yet, thanks to the clarity at the top of the depth chart. “We know who QB1 is. That is the most important thing. But we’re going to continue that QB2 battle at least through the scrimmage on Saturday. Maybe beyond, depending on what happens.” With a lot of practices still left, there’s still plenty of room for one of them to seize their spot on the roster.