Kyle Whittingham Suffers Another Michigan Blow Right After Positive Roster Update

Michigan received mixed roster news within a few minutes. Before Kyle Whittingham could fully enjoy the return of an offensive lineman, he lost a No. 1 special teams commit from the locker room.

According to On3’s Ethan McDowell, Micah Drescher, Michigan’s kicker commit, requested a release from his signing on Wednesday, January 14. He is the No. 1 kicker prospect in the country and has been pledged to the Wolverines since June. Drescher confirmed the report, making a public announcement on his decision to leave Michigan.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my NLI,” Drescher wrote on X. “I greatly appreciate the University of Michigan and all they have done for me.”

The news broke out just moments after Michigan’s redshirt freshman OL Andrew Sprague withdrew his intent to transfer, announcing his return to the Wolverines locker room for the 2026 season.

This is a developing story…