Kyle Whittingham Suffers Big Blow as Last Standing Sherrone Moore Staffer Linked With New ACC Opening

Michigan’s coaching carousel is still ongoing. Kyle Whittingham already lost Grant Newsome to the New York Giants as an assistant O-line coach. Brian Jean-Mary is expected to take the LBs job at Notre Dame. Erik “Soup” Campbell already has his new title at Eastern Michigan, coaching WRs. But the latest loss probably stings the most for the Wolverines.

Michigan D-line coach Lou Esposito is set to leave Ann Arbor for the Baltimore Ravens, first reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. This is also the first time the long-running Baltimore-Ann Arbor pipeline has flowed the other way. For years, the Wolverines pulled Jesse Minter, Mike Macdonald, and Wink Martindale west from John Harbaugh’s tree. Now Minter, hired last month as Baltimore’s head coach after two seasons running Michigan’s defense, is reaching back east.

Lou Esposito is the first domino to fall in that direction. He had only been in Ann Arbor for two seasons, but his imprint was immediate. Former head coach Sherrone Moore brought him over ahead of the 2024 season, and the D-line immediately became the identity of that team. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant turned into All-Americans and Josaiah Stewart became a constant problem off the edge.

Last season didn’t come with the same award shine, but the production was still there. Michigan finished fifth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss and had the No. 6 run defense nationally. Derrick Moore had a career year while Jaishawn Barham and Rayshaun Benny are tracking toward the 2026 NFL Draft. But it’s in recruiting where the loss hits hardest for Kyle Whittingham.

Lou Esposito was the No. 4 ranked recruiter nationally in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports. D-line prospects trusted him, and that doesn’t transfer cleanly when a coach leaves for the league. He was expected to coach the D-line alongside Lewis Powell, who joined the staff after working previously with Kyle Whittingham at Utah. Now that plan is up in the air.

Lou Esposito was also one of only two assistants Kyle Whittingham had retained from last year’s staff. Now there’s just one left. And even this one is putting Michigan on alert.

Kyle Whittingham could lose Tony Alford to Miami

Over the last 48 hours alone, multiple college assistant jobs have opened because of NFL hires. Among the Michigan DL job vacancy is the Miami RB coach vacancy. Mario Cristobal just lost Matt Merritt to the NFL as the next Arizona Cardinals’ RB coach. RB talks ultimately go to Tony Alford, the last standing Sherrone Moore staffer, especially if it’s concerned with Florida.

The Wolverines RB coach makes sense for the Miami opening with his strong Florida ties who is a proven developer and elite recruiter. His track record in Ann Arbor backs that up. Kalel Mulling had 948 yards and 10 TDs in his first year. Then Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall both cracked the top tier of Big Ten RBs in 2025. Haynes averaged 7.1 yards per carry before getting hurt.

Tony Alford also landed Savion Hiter, the No. 1 RB in the 2026 class. His importance is why this Miami job vacancy invites tension. Staff continuity is gone and the NFL is picking off proven developers. And Kyle Whittingham is now staring at another potential departure tied to an ACC opening.