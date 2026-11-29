Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham did not hold back after watching his Wolverines suffer a historic 45–0 humiliation against archrival Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

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With the blowout dropping Michigan to 6–6 overall (3–6 in the Big Ten), marking the Wolverines’ first shutout in the rivalry since 1962 and their largest margin of defeat in the 122-game history of “The Game”, Whittingham stepped up to the postgame microphone, threw his struggling offense right under the bus, and made it clear that major roster and personnel changes are coming this offseason.

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From the opening kickoff at Ohio Stadium, nothing went right for the Wolverines. Special teams handed Ohio State two short fields right out of the gate, kicker Jacob Baggett missed a chip-shot field goal wide left, and Michigan’s offense managed just seven first downs and 150 total yards all afternoon. Even Michigan’s usually reliable defense collapsed under the pressure, giving up 231 rushing yards and 484 total yards, including three touchdowns apiece from Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, in what Whittingham flat-out called an “embarrassment” with zero positives to take away.

When reporters pressed Whittingham on what went wrong during his first season in Ann Arbor, especially after inheriting a 9–3 roster and becoming the first Michigan coach to lose all three trophy rivalry games (Minnesota, Michigan State, and Ohio State) in Year 1, he pointed his finger straight at the offense.

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“Yeah, you know, we had our issues this year, and obviously the offense was probably the most problematic,” Whittingham said. “We had to make the change a few weeks ago, and I would just say if you’re going to say the most glaring issue this year was our lack of offensive production, I mean, we’re dead last in almost every Big Ten statistic and buried towards the end of the pile in the overall in the whole country offensively.

So all you got to do is take a quick peek at the statistics and look where your main issues are.”

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Even after firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck earlier this month, who carried a $10 million buyout, and watching $12 million quarterback Bryce Underwood get held to just 86 passing yards on 9-of-17 throws with an interception on Saturday, Michigan’s attack averaged a dismal 13.2 points per game in Big Ten play.

Getting shut out 45–0 in the biggest game of the year only proved how broken the unit truly was.

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Naturally, finishing 6–6, with six conference losses for the first time since 2008 and its first .500 regular season since 1984, has sparked intense speculation about whether the 67-year-old coach, who carries a $24.75 million buyout (reported up to $25.8 million) if fired on December 1, will even get a second year in Ann Arbor. When asked what he would tell Michigan administrators if pulled aside and asked why he is the right person to fix the program, Whittingham insisted he now sees the full picture and hinted at big shakeups to the roster.

“Well, because I know what the problems are now, and I know what needs to be fixed,” Whittingham said. “There’s really not much more to it than that. I mean, you got things that have to change in certain respects and personnel groups that need to be retooled and things of that nature.”

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Whittingham added that while he is strongly in favor of Michigan accepting a bowl invitation so younger players can get valuable extra practices, he plans to keep working until someone tells him he doesn’t work there anymore.

After Saturday’s record-setting beatdown in Columbus, though, surviving into Year 2 will clearly require an aggressive overhaul of Michigan’s offense and roster.