Kyle Whittingham to Use Former No. 1 RB in Unexpected Ways to Fix Key Michigan Weakness

Michigan brought in a former No. 1 RB in the 2024 class despite a stacked room. But as it turns out, the Wolverines did not bring Taylor Tatum to Ann Arbor to follow a predictable path. His first steps in maize and blue will come on the other side of the ball. That decision says as much about the program’s roster pressure points as it does about how Kyle Whittingham intends to solve them.

“Michigan football’s Taylor Tatum, who transferred in from Oklahoma and was the No. 1 RB in the Class of 2024, will begin his career in Ann Arbor in the safeties room, I’m told,” Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia reported on X on January 21. “He could move back to RB or see time there, but he will ‘start out at safety and go from there.’”

The decision isn’t hard to understand. Right now, Michigan is prioritizing immediate defensive needs. It is willing to challenge a former top-ranked recruit to meet them head-on. And Taylor Tatum’s background explains why Kyle Whittingham believes the switch is viable.

At Longview High School in Texas, Taylor Tatum scored 53 rushing touchdowns, a school record, added six receiving scores, and posted 1,463 rushing yards as a senior while earning district MVP honors. He was explosive, durable, and consistently decisive and Michigan is betting those traits will translate to the secondary faster than most expect.

His college path has already required adaptability. Taylor Tatum signed with Oklahoma and flashed as a true freshman in 2024, rushing 56 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Momentum never fully followed as injuries disrupted his second season, and his role never stabilized. After the 2025 season, he entered the transfer portal. But why isn’t Michigan playing him at RB?

The reasoning is rooted in numbers. Michigan’s RB room is crowded and trending younger. Jordan Marshall returns after a breakout season. Bryson Kuzdzal withdrew from the portal. Savion Hiter, the No. 1 RB in the 2026 class, is arriving. Micah Ka’apana, Donovan Johnson, and Jonathan Brown round out a deep group. At safety, the situation is the opposite, and the losses are recent and significant.

Michigan watched multiple contributors exit the secondary. TJ Metcalf transferred to Tennessee. Brandyn Hillman landed at Virginia. Jaden Mangham moved to Purdue. Jayden Sanders went to Notre Dame. Elijah Dotson left for Missouri. Taylor Tatum’s athletic profile gives Michigan a chance to address that shortage without waiting a full recruiting cycle. The shift fits a larger defensive recalibration.

Kyle Whittingham is fixated on Michigan defense

For the last decade, Michigan’s identity has leaned heavily on defense. In nine of the last ten seasons, the Wolverines finished higher nationally on defense than offense, with five top-10 defensive finishes in that span. That standard has shaped roster decisions. Kyle Whittingham’s reputation aligns with that history. His Utah defenses were aggressive, disciplined, and flexible, and Michigan expects the same principles to apply as he molds this roster.

The challenge is that the personnel balance has shifted. Michigan exited the January window with offensive momentum, led by QB Bryce Underwood, Marshall, Andrew Marsh, and transfers JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Tatum. The defense, especially in the back end, is thinner. Returning options include Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Rod Moore, Mason Curtis, Shamari Earls, Jordan Young, and Zeke Berry, but proven depth is limited.

Help is coming, though it may need time. Smith Snowden arrives from Utah as a second-team All-Big 12 selection with experience in coverage and run support. He defended 11 passes last season and even contributed on offense. Chris Bracy brings production from Memphis, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and the flexibility to play safety or nickel.

Both additions matter, but neither eliminates the need for creative solutions. That is where Taylor Tatum fits. His build, short-area quickness, and football intelligence give coaches confidence he can learn responsibilities quickly.

Michigan can still move him back to running back if circumstances change. For now, the priority is stopping plays, not creating them, and Kyle Whittingham is acting accordingly. If it works, the Wolverines gain a defender with elite athletic upside and a deeper understanding of offensive tendencies. If it does not, the experiment can end without closing other doors.