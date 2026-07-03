Kyle Whittingham Turns Attention to Former Michigan WR’s Son From Ohio After Stealing OSU’s Top In-State Recruit

After securing a pledge from OSU’s 2027 target, 4-star CB Monsanna Torbert, the Wolverines are not done yet. Kyle Whittingham is now looking to pursue an elite talent from Ohio, but he has to battle the in-state team to secure the 2028 legacy recruit.

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The 4-star EDGE from Warren Harding, Asa Burch, visited Ann Arbor for a multiday trip, participating in Big Man camp, as reported by Ethan McDowell.

This was his second visit to the campus after getting an offer from Michigan during an unofficial visit in April 2026. He visited the Wolverines along with his father, former Michigan legend Alfie Burch, and left impressed.

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Whittingham’s coaching staff, especially DEs coach Lewis Powell, played a huge role in making the 2028 edge rusher feel valued at Michigan. The opportunity to carry his father’s legacy could give Michigan more advantage. Alfie played for the Wolverines in the 1990s, and now, nearly three decades later, Michigan is heavily eyeing his son to land for the 2028 class.

But securing the legacy recruit would be difficult for the Wolverines, as OSU is pushing hard for this 4-star edge. The Buckeyes extended an offer to Asa in April, and the 4-star talent even attended a camp in Columbus, showing his elite speed and power.

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“The fact that Ohio State’s offer reportedly brought him to tears should not be overlooked. Who did not know that those emotional connections often matter greatly in recruiting?” said Eric Boggs during his appearance on The Ohio Podcast in July 2026. “If that’s true, which I have no reason to not believe in his evaluation, he’s very well connected with the program. That would be awesome.”

However, Penn State’s push made this recruitment race more crowded. Even the Nittany Lions have a 24.3% chance of landing the 4-star defensive end, according to Rivals’ RPM. Meanwhile, Michigan has 21.3%, despite the Wolverines having a connection with Asa.

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“This recruitment’s gonna be very, very interesting, because if you read the Michigan message boards about him, they feel like he’s a Wolverine, and I think he obviously has the potential to maybe be, if that’s what he wants to do, is follow his dad’s footsteps,” added Boggs.

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More importantly, Notre Dame is in a good position in this recruitment race. While many elite programs are showing interest in Asa, making the path to Michigan difficult, nothing is set in stone yet. In fact, the 4-star 2028 prospect’s father sent a powerful message for Asa Burch, writing, “Let go, Asa!!! 24/7 composite ranking for 2028 class top 5 in the state. We keep working. #theblueprint.”

OSU’s target chose Michigan for a reason

Until Michigan entered the recruitment race for 4-star CB Monsanna Torbert, OSU was considered the frontrunner, and the Buckeyes hosted him for OV. However, his official visit to Ann Arbor changed the outlook of his recruitment, and he ultimately chose Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan to begin his collegiate journey.

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After committing to the Wolverines, Torbert reflected on their rivalry against OSU, saying, “I guess I’m the villain now, GO BLUE.” However, the CB decided to play for Michigan, keeping future growth in mind. Michigan has a weapon that could help Torbert become a standout CB.

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“Defensive guru, the DC coach Jay Hill,” said Torbert to Rivals. “Michigan is a powerhouse; they’re always good. The DC/corners coach—I have a great relationship with him. Then you have a Cincinnati coach over there in Coach Coombs… It’s a defensive powerhouse. If you want to be a great defensive player on the next level, Michigan is a great spot.”