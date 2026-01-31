Kyle Whittingham Under Pressure After In-State Rival Closes in on Michigan QB Target

Kyle Whittingham is making massive recruiting moves, bringing 23 recruits in 2026 after Sherrone Moore’s controversial exit. However, his 2027 pool took a hit as their in-state rivals are making moves towards a possible QB commit.

Michigan State hosted top recruits on Friday night to visit the campus and their head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, and his staff. It was a basketball game between the Spartans and their rival, Michigan. It was a great opportunity for both teams to impress their favorite player. One among them is Detroit King’s QB Darryl Flemister.

“The environment is great in East Lansing I loved it,” Flemister said. “It also feels like home and I love the coaching staff and what excites me about the opportunity to play for Coach Pat is that he is one of the best in all college football and he developed every player that played for him and the whole coaching wants the same thing for all the players. I love it.”

He is currently an unranked athlete but holds a lot of potential. This year, he played as a wide receiver for his team, moving from the quarterback position while also playing cornerback in the secondary. His high school coach, Terel Patrick, made the change to strengthen him on both defense and offense.

“It’s not that he did a bad job at quarterback, just the opposite in getting us to the state semifinals and then the championship game,” Patrick said. “I just think he’s one of the top defensive backs in the state, and now he’s able to play his natural position. Now we can use him in all three levels, including receiver and special teams, which makes us more dangerous.”

Flemister excelled at the QB position during his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a freshman, he led his team to the semifinals, completing 60% of passes for 1,362 yards and 21 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Then, during his sophomore year, he took his team to the Division 3 state title game, throwing for 111 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 77 yards in their loss to Zeeland West.

That’s exactly why Michigan State extended its offer once again this season after giving it to him in October 2023. But still, the competition is stiff, as he has 20 offers from other programs, with Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn, Indiana, and other programs in contention.

Apart from him, other potential 2027 QB prospects like Trae Taylor and Elijah Haven have also been linked to Michigan’s recruiting board, but a QB like him with experience in different positions can be a major addition. But Kyle Whittingham can’t just focus on one commit. He is also making a push for the another 2027 recruit.

Kyle Whittingham makes a massive move with 2027 recruit

Kyle Whittingham instantly made his presence strong at Michigan, bringing in key pieces to the team. Along with the 2026 class, he is also building momentum with the 2027 class, as his move made a lasting impression on four-star defensive back Charles Woodson Jr. Whittingham personally went to visit Woodson Jr., who clicked instantly with him. He even expressed how much it meant to him.

“I mean, it was crazy because, like, that was the head coach sitting across from me, so it just means a lot,” Woodson Jr. said.

What pulled Kyle Whittingham out of Ann Arbor is Woodson Jr.’s family legacy, as his father played three seasons at Michigan before becoming the fourth overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. Charles Woodson Sr. won the national championship and the Heisman Trophy and had a remarkable 19-year NFL career, spending 11 years with the Oakland Raiders and six with the Packers.

Now, that link and talent pool make Woodson Jr. a perfect choice for Whittingham and his team. But the competition is tough, as he already has offers from top programs like Ole Miss and Texas A&M. His commitment will set the tone early for the 2027 class, so let’s wait and see if Whittingham’s efforts turn fruitful not!