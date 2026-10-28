Kyle Whittingham’s Assistant Coach Makes Demands From Michigan Unit Clear After Indiana Loss: “Have to Get Better”

Michigan’s offense continues to struggle to move the ball and put points on the board, placing added pressure on the defense to keep the team competitive. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s unit has emerged as one of the Wolverines’ biggest strengths, but even its strong performance could not prevent a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana. Despite that, Hill believes the offense can still turn it around.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The DC appeared before the media on Wednesday ahead of Michigan’s game against Rutgers. When asked about the offensive struggles, he had a philosophical answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are going to be highs in your life where it seems like everything’s going right, and then, there’s going to be lows in your life where it seems like things aren’t going quite as well. The only answer I have is to keep fighting, keep clawing, keep digging, and research and study, and that never stops,” the defensive coordinator said on Wednesday.

“Even when you’re having success, you better keep researching and keep studying, keep finding ways to get better because you’re either in a storm, you’re just coming out of a storm, or you’re going into one,” Hill added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is no secret that Michigan’s offense has struggled since the very start of the season. As a result, Kyle Whittingham is staring at a 4-3 record in his first year at Ann Arbor. Michigan gained just 224 yards against the Hoosiers, even though its defense did not allow the opponents to score any touchdowns in regulation.

“Well, we got our work cut out for us,” Whittingham said. “And that’s our job as coaches, to do just that, spark the offense. We’ll continue to search for answers and look at every possible scenario. And we need to modify schematically. We need to play some different players. I mean, we have to just look at all the players. But I’m not putting this on the players at all. We have to be better as coaches. That’s where it starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hill and the defense have received plenty of praise, offensive coordinator Jason Beck hasn’t enjoyed the same support, with Michigan’s offense continuing to struggle to find its rhythm. Beck’s position has come under scrutiny, but Whittingham has not announced any coaching changes.

“Right now is the time of the year you’re seeing head coaches lose their jobs, play-callers being demoted, and that type of thing,” Whittingham told reporters on Monday. “My job is to do whatever’s best for the program. I’m fully aware of that. And if there are tough decisions to be made in that regard, I’ve certainly made them before and will again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beck came to Ann Arbor with high expectations after his tenure at Utah. Last season, the Utah offense ranked No. 4 nationally, averaging 482.9 yards per game. However, his new offense ranks 130th out of 138 FBS teams in total offense. The Wolverines average just 20.3 points per game, ranking No. 118 nationally. Among Power Four teams, only Michigan State, Colorado, and Stanford score fewer points per game.

On the other side, the Michigan defense is the second-best in the country at limiting opponents’ total offensive yards. Teams gain only 250.1 yards per game against them, on average. If only the offense could match its elite defense, they could have been a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, their upcoming game is against Rutgers, which could be a great opportunity for them to get a handle on their offense. Tommy Carr would get his second start of the season.